Norma Peterson

Jan. 20, 1925 - Sept. 14, 2021. Norma of Hubertus, formerly of Wauwatosa, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 14, 2021 at age 96. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry H. Peterson. She is survived by nine children, 28 grandchildren, and 41 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, W250-N6505 Highway 164, Sussex, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Please see schmidtandbartelt.com for full details.