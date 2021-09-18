CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sign One Crystal Palace Player - Wilifred Zaha

Liverpool became synonymous with stripping Southampton of their best playing assets for many years, whilst the Reds seemingly shipped their unwanted goods to Crystal Palace.

The likes of Martin Kelly, Mamadou Sakho, Christian Benteke and Nathaniel Clyne have all made the move to Selhurst Park from Anfield.

But, were Jurgen Klopp to take his pick from the Eagles' current crop, Wilfried Zaha would have to be the chosen one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304d3x_0c0AsQDa00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Whilst the new-look Palace squad, under new management in Premier League legend Patrick Viera, is brimming with quality, nobody has a proven track record that can match Zaha's.

Perennially linked with a move away from Palace almost routinely during each transfer window, the skilful winger looks set to spend at least one more season in South London.

Having earned a 'big move' to Manchester United in 2013 that didn't quite go as planned as a fledgling 20-year-old, Zaha has seemingly been on the verge of taking the plunge every year.

Since then, the 18-times capped Ivory Coast international has established himself as a top-quality Premier League performer.

Boasting 48 top-flight goals and 27 assists in 249 appearances, there can be little doubting the wideman's ability to succeed amongst the elite.

In fact, often Palace have looked somewhat of a one-man operation, unable to cope in the absence of their talisman - underlined by a record of losing 18 out of 20 games without the star at one stage earlier this year.

This season, the 28-year-old has netted once and provided one assist in the opening four league fixtures and will no doubt be hoping to top the 13 direct goal contributions of last term.

From a Liverpool perspective, Zaha possesses many similar attributes to Sadio Mane, albeit the Senegalese star has a far superior goal record to the Palace man.

As an alternative to Mane, few would fill the void better and given his capabilities of switching wings as well as playing centrally, the Ivorian would bolster Klopp's options.

Often the scourge of Reds' right-backs, especially James Milner in 2019, Zaha is one Crystal Palace player Kopites would rather see lining up for them rather than against.

Valued at £40.5million and under contract until 2023 (Transfermarkt), whilst time might've passed for that big switch, Liverpool would still benefit from making this deal happen.

Comments / 0

