CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

3 men fatally shot in Cincinnati neighborhood

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHbhp_0c0As8ez00
3 killed: Three men in their 20s were fatally shot in Cincinnati early Saturday. (Kali9/iStock)

CINCINNATI — Three men were fatally shot in a Cincinnati early Saturday, authorities said.

Cincinnati police said the men, who were in their 20s, were found dead after police responded to a report of gunshots at about 2:30 a.m. EDT, Capt. Steve Saunders, a police spokesperson, told WXIX.

The shooting occurred in the Pendleton neighborhood of Cincinnati, WCPO reported.

Police did not release any information about the victims or any suspects, the television station reported. Authorities also did not release a possible motive for the shooting.

The case is being investigated by the Cincinnati Police Department’s homicide unit, WLWT reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighters battle house fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE 09/24 — Tulsa Fire Department told FOX23 that the structure on fire is a duplex with two units. One resident of the duplex smelled what they thought was an electrical fire in the attic. When Tulsa firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the attic. The...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Wxix#Pendleton#St E Reading Rd#Wlwt#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
42K+
Followers
71K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy