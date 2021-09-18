Scattered showers expected through the weekend

ATLANTA — You can expect a wet weekend in metro Atlanta as Music Midtown returns to Piedmont Park.

Scattered showers are expected both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the lower 80s.

We’re tracking how much longer we’ll have the rain and when drier weather returns, on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

What you need to know:

Parts of metro Atlanta could see up to 3 inches of rain by Tuesday

Rain will stick around through early next week

Most showers will be light with periods of higher downpours

