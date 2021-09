The Idaho Vandals (1-1) will be banging body armor against the Oregon State Beavers (1-1) in a college football face-off at Reser Stadium in Corvallis on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3:30 PM ET. Idaho will try to bounce back after their last defeat to the Indiana Hoosiers at 14-56 on Saturday. In that loss, the Vandals dropped to 4th place in the Big Sky Conference with a 1-1 overall standing after winning one contest at home and one road defeat. Idaho finished with a 68-0 shutout win over the Simon Fraser Clan in the opener on September 4, 2021, but kneeled to Indiana in their week 2 clash on Saturday. The Vandals dominated the offense on air for 196 passing yards but struggled in their running game after completing only 65 rushing yards for 4.3 yards per play with 61 total plays in the loss. Idaho posted 9 punts with 8 penalties committed for 65 yards while losing the ball in a fumble once in that match.

