CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Ball State Cardinals vs Wyoming Cowboys 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 7 days ago

The Jonah Field At War Memorial Stadium will host the Ball State Cardinals as they face off the Wyoming Cowboys this Saturday. The Ball State Cardinals are coming in with a record of 1-1 for the season following a 44-13 loss against the Penn State Nittany Lions last Sunday. In a vain attempt to regain control of the game, the Cardinals delivered a total of 69 offensive yards and a lone touchdown through 26 attempts. Meanwhile, Ball State’s defense allowed 253 yards in total and a pair of touchdowns from Penn State. The rushing defense, however, was countered by surrendering two touchdowns across 48 attempts and allowed a total of 240 yards.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming College Sports
Local
Wyoming Football
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
The Associated Press

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Hall
Fox News

Jury begins deliberation in R. Kelly sex trafficking trial

A jury of seven men and five women have begun deliberating in R. Kelly's sexual misconduct trial. The R&B star is facing racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors and defense attorneys finished their closing arguments this week. The 54-year-old singer is accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy