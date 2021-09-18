Ball State Cardinals vs Wyoming Cowboys 9/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Jonah Field At War Memorial Stadium will host the Ball State Cardinals as they face off the Wyoming Cowboys this Saturday. The Ball State Cardinals are coming in with a record of 1-1 for the season following a 44-13 loss against the Penn State Nittany Lions last Sunday. In a vain attempt to regain control of the game, the Cardinals delivered a total of 69 offensive yards and a lone touchdown through 26 attempts. Meanwhile, Ball State’s defense allowed 253 yards in total and a pair of touchdowns from Penn State. The rushing defense, however, was countered by surrendering two touchdowns across 48 attempts and allowed a total of 240 yards.