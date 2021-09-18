CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, NY

SeaComm pays-it-forward in Massena

northcountrynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeaComm recently covered the cost of apples and donuts at Kaneb Orchards, in Massena. Beginning at 11am, the first 200 individuals to arrive at the orchard on Friday, September 10, received either one half peck of apples or one half dozen donuts for free. This gesture is part of the credit union’s Pay-It-Forward Program, which enables SeaComm staff to perform random acts of kindness in the communities they serve. Pictured from left are SeaComm Branch Manager Joanne Langdon and Massena resident Debra Kelley. SeaComm photo.

www.northcountrynow.com

Comments / 0

