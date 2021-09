The NL East has provided intrigue throughout the season and a primetime matchup awaits on Sunday Night Baseball. The New York Mets will welcome the Philadelphia Phillies for a nationally televised matchup, with both teams still alive in the playoff chase. Both the Phillies and Mets are attempting to chase down the Atlanta Braves for the division lead. Sunday's matchup represents the series finale between the two teams and the final matchup of the 2021 season between Philadelphia and New York.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO