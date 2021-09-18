CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Latest: Abu Dhabi removes test rule for other emirates

By The Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

DUBAI — The capital of the United Arab Emirates has ended a policy requiring those coming in from other emirates to have a recent negative coronavirus test. Abu Dhabi made the announcement Saturday, saying that people from the UAE’s six other emirates could enter the capital from Sunday without getting a test.

Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Abu Dhabi cancels COVID-19 entry testing for UAE travellers

DUBAI (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi will cancel COVID-19 testing requirements to enter the emirate for travellers from the UAE starting on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates’ state news agency WAM said on Saturday. The UAE’s capital had restricted entry into the emirate to those with a negative PCR test. Earlier...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelDailyNews.com

Magnificent Abu Dhabi — If you have already explored Dubai

Lots of people believe that Dubai is the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The property prices in Dubai, as well as the types of real estate is equal to the capital city. We hope that you do not make such a mistake and remember that the capital is Abu Dhabi. In is interesting that this city is also called «Arab New York».
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf bourses in the red; Abu Dhabi edges up

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, amid concerns about contagion from the distress of debt-saddled Chinese developer Evergrande. The Chinese government is expected to step in to prevent any large shocks related to Evergrande, while worries...
STOCKS
#Uae
travelworldnews.com

Etihad Airways Launches Abu Dhabi Time is Now Airfare Sale

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, celebrates Abu Dhabi’s reopening to fully vaccinated travelers with the launch of the Abu Dhabi Time is Now campaign, featuring special fares for American travelers who book now until September 30 for travel up to June 30, 2022. Those traveling from Etihad’s US gateways – New York City, Washington, DC and Chicago – to the Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) can enjoy Economy Class rates starting at $816 USD and Business Class rates starting at $4,054 USD.
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

Last Etihad A350-1000 Leaves Bordeaux Storage For Abu Dhabi

The Etihad Airways Airbus A350-1000 fleet in Abu Dhabi has grown slightly as another of the aircraft left storage in Bordeaux. While it is exciting to see the aircraft travel across the globe to their new home, we likely still have a sizable wait until they eventually enter service. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
rigzone.com

Adnoc Drilling to Raise $750MM From Abu Dhabi IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is seeking to raise about $750 million from its drilling unit’s IPO, in what would rank among one of the largest share sales in the United Arab Emirates. Adnoc Drilling set the price for its listing at 2.30 dirhams per share, implying an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Abu Dhabi
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Middle East
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelanddestinations.com

10 Best Things to See and Do in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is the capital of 7 city-states that form the United Arab Emirates. Globally, the city is perhaps most famous for hosting the grand Formula One races. Historically, Abu Dhabi was once a quaint, waterside fishing village. It was when oil was discovered, that like the rest of the Gulf, the region was transformed into the modern, bustling and industrious area that it is known of today.
WORLD
Financial World

Gulf stocks end mixed as Abu Dhabi retreats from record peak

On Sunday, a basket of Gulf bourses had wrapped up the session modestly lower with Abu Dhabi’s main index beating a hasty retreat from a record closing high peaked on Thursday. In point of fact, in the day’s Gulf bourses had largely mirrored a broad-based sell-off wave in global equity indices on Friday ahead of a policy meet of US Federal Reserve, which would more likely to address a taper of fiscal supports for the economy amid a sky-scrapping surge in inflation indicators.
STOCKS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he believed the world was united on pressing the Taliban after speaking with Pakistan, China and Russia, key players with Afghanistan's new rulers. Blinken met Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with his counterpart from Pakistan, the chief ally of the Taliban regime that was toppled by US troops in 2001, and held talks with ministers of the four other veto-wielding Security Council members including China and Russia on Wednesday evening. "I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose," Blinken told reporters. "The Taliban says that it seeks legitimacy, that it seeks support, from the international community. The relationship that it has with the international community is going to be defined by the actions it takes."
FOREIGN POLICY
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Tensions grow as US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement

With increasingly strong talk in support of Taiwan a new deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, and the launch of a European strategy for greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and its allies are becoming more assertive in their approach toward a rising China China has bristled at the moves, and the growing tensions between Beijing and Washington prompted U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the weekend to implore U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship, warning they risk dividing the world. As the U.N. General Assembly opened Tuesday,...
POLITICS
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS

