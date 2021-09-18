CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cardinals look to extend wild-card lead over fading Padres

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

The St. Louis Cardinals will try to extend their six-game winning streak and boost their playoff hopes when they host the San Diego Padres on Saturday. The Cardinals beat the Padres 8-2 Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Busch Stadium. They are one game up on the Cincinnati Reds, 1 1/2 games ahead of the Padres and 2 1/2 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies in the race for the second National League wild card slot.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Video: Manny Machado Yells 'It's Not F--king About You' at Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the San Diego Padres continue to struggle, frustrations appear to be boiling over. On Saturday night, stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. were captured on video getting into it in the dugout, with the former yelling "It's not f--king about you" to his counterpart. Kevin Acee of the...
MLB
chatsports.com

NL wild-card race: The weekend ahead for the Reds, Padres, Cardinals and Phillies

ST. LOUIS – There are three weeks left in the National League wild-card race and there are four teams separated by 3½ games. The San Diego Padres hold a one-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds, but they’ll have to earn it with a daunting schedule. The Padres have the toughest remaining schedule in baseball, facing opponents with a combined .602 winning percentage.
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Padres visit Giants, look to gain ground in wild-card race

Right-hander Joe Musgrove will attempt to show his appreciation for the teammates who showed what they think of him when he and the tail-spinning San Diego Padres look to end the host San Francisco Giants' nine-game winning streak on Wednesday night. In between 9-1 and 6-1 losses to the National...
MLB
chatsports.com

Padres vs. Dodgers — Wild Card Preview?

The Padres look to get their revenge on their biggest rival as they travel to LA to face the Dodgers this weekend. Joe Musgrove (10-8, 2.87 ERA) vs. Julio Urias (16-3, 3.11 ERA) Saturday, 6:10 p.m. PST. Chris Paddack (7-6, 4.95 ERA) vs. Walker Buehler (13-3, 2.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
SportsGrid

Padres Swept by Cardinals, Falling 3.5 Games Back of Final Wild Card Spot

The San Diego Padres playoff aspirations took a big hit this weekend. The Padres were swept by the St. Louis Cardinals, a team they are chasing in the NL wild card race. As a result, the Friars have fallen 3.5 games back of the final playoff spot and now have to leap-frog three teams, the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, and Cardinals, to get back into a playoff position.
MLB
Ponca City News

Padres stop skid, look forward to Cardinals showdown

Body Sep. 17—The San Diego Padres pulled out of their tailspin just in time to face the Cardinals in a crucial three-game series. The Padres snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the National League Westleading San Francisco Giants in back-to-back games. They moved within a half-game of the Cardinals for the second wild card spot.
MLB
Derrick

Carlson, Mikolas help Cards top Padres in wild-card showdown

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Carlson homered twice, including a grand slam, to help Miles Mikolas win for the first time in two years as the streaking St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Diego Padres 8-2 on Friday night in the opener of a critical series between wild-card contenders. The...
MLB
FanSided

MLB Wild Card standings: Cardinals fly, Yankees nosedive and Padres collapse

With a little over two weeks until the postseason begins on Oct. 5 with the AL Wild Card game, let’s take a look at the Wild Card hunt. There’s exactly 15 days left until the AL Wild Card game on Oct. 5 and there’s a lot that will happen in MLB between now and then. The San Francisco Giants (97-53), Milwaukee Brewers (91-58) and Los Angeles Dodgers (96-54) have all secured playoff berths in the NL.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Dylan Carlson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

National League Wild Card Tracker: Reds win, Padres rest and Cardinals keep streaking

Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Welcome to the National League Wild Card Tracker 2021, your one-stop spot for everything you need to know about the Cardinals' postseason picture as of right now. We'll run this daily through the end of the regular season. Reminder: Enjoy the ride.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#The San Diego Padres#The Cincinnati Reds#The Philadelphia Phillies#National League#Bally Sports Midwest#The New York Mets#Era#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com

Braves' Max Fried fires 3-hitter, blanks Padres

Max Fried pitched a three-hit shutout and Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 4-0 victory over the host San Diego Padres on Friday night. Fried struck out four and walked none in a 98-pitch effort to win his sixth straight decision. The left-hander retired the last 18 batters he faced while tossing his second career shutout and third complete game.
MLB
MLB

Wild Card math working against Padres

SAN DIEGO -- On Friday night, the Padres won a game started by Reiss Knehr and they lost a game started by Reiss Knehr. Realistically, they can't afford to be doing any of the latter. The Cardinals aren't losing at all anymore, and the Padres' days of being mathematically alive in the National League Wild Card race appear to be numbered.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
KMOV

Cardinals cruise into wild card position with wild 11-inning win over Mets

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — As summer winds down and the sights of the baseball world are trained toward October, decidedly inexplicable events—but nevertheless, special ones—seem to happen for the St. Louis Cardinals with an increased frequency. There for a while, it was like an annual St Louis tradition. As the...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy