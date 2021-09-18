Cardinals look to extend wild-card lead over fading Padres

The St. Louis Cardinals will try to extend their six-game winning streak and boost their playoff hopes when they host the San Diego Padres on Saturday. The Cardinals beat the Padres 8-2 Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Busch Stadium. They are one game up on the Cincinnati Reds, 1 1/2 games ahead of the Padres and 2 1/2 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies in the race for the second National League wild card slot.