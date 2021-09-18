CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor league update for 9/18/21

By Adam J. Morris
Lone Star Ball
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMason Englert took the mound for Down East on Friday and threw six shutout innings, striking out eight while walking one and allowing two hits. Thomas Saggese had a single and a double, Cody Freeman had a walk and a triple, and Luisangel Acuna, Alejandro Osuna and Keyber Rodriguez all had hits.

www.lonestarball.com

