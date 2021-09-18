Minor league update for 9/18/21

Which Yusei Kikuchi will the Seattle Mariners receive this time? The mercurial southpaw faces Kris Bubic, a fellow lefty hurler Seattle will take their second crack at of the year. The Kansas City Royals are a promising club in the impending years, but on nights where they are not starting one of their talented young pitchers, the roster can look extremely beatable. Last night, Seattle took care of business in a major way, with a young Jarred Kelenic mashing a pair of home runs in one of his first true carrying games. It’s something that, regardless of Seattle’s place in the standings in 2021, the M’s have to hope they get more of, as it will be essential moving forward to have Kelenic be a high-caliber piece of the offense. Still, against a lefty, he’ll hit seventh.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO