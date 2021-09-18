CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalona, IA

Kalona Fall Festival Back After Nearly Two Years

By dominicottens
kciiradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kalona Fall Festival is making its way back on the scene after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, September 24th and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 25th. A full line-up of live music is scheduled to take the stage from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday with performances by the Mid-Prairie High School and Hillcrest Academy bands. Pony rides, Tractorcade, bags tournament, talent show and more will be available for all participants to enjoy. Kalona Historical Village Managing Director Nancy Roth shares her excitement for having the festival back this year, “We’re so happy to be back this year after last year’s episode, as you would say. So we’re hoping people are looking forward to coming back for the great food and the entertainment and all of the different activities we have going on because we do try to meet the needs of every member of the family with different fun and exciting things to do.”

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Kalona, IA
Kalona, IA
Government
The Associated Press

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Festival#Volunteers#Hillcrest Academy#Kalona Historical Village

Comments / 0

Community Policy