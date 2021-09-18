Everton predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
The next hurdle for Everton on their quest to keep their unbeaten start to the season going is a trip to Villa Park to face Aston Villa. Rafa Benitez's men are flying so far this year, picking up ten points from their four games and only trailing league leaders Manchester United on goal difference. They secured a 3-1 win over Burnley last time out and did so without injured striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose thigh injury will keep him out for a little while longer.
