Wellman, IA

Wellman, Mid-Prairie, Highland Candidates File for Election

 7 days ago

Newcomers and incumbents around Washington County filed for the November 2nd city and school election. Wellman Mayor Ryan Miller is set to run for re-election with Douglas Oldfield as his opponent. The Mid-Prairie School Board has three seats up for the election and nine candidates running. Incumbents Gabrielle Frederick, Jeremy Gugel and Jodi Meader all plan to run for a seat with Angela Goodwin, Kristina Newton, Tammy Rich, Jed Seward, Jake Snider and Abbie Yoder rounding out the candidates. The Highland School Board will also have three seats available with incumbents Rachel Longbine and Megan Allen running for re-election. Current board member Kevin Engel has decided not to run and will be stepping down after 18 years. Newcomer Monica Jepsen will be running for the vacant seat.

