The Cause of Candiace Dillard & Mia Thornton’s Blowup Revealed?

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people don’t think Chris Bassett should manage Candiace Dillard. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard hoped her husband Chris Bassett would be able to manage her music career. But they have been clashing. Chris has been trying to manage Candiace and have his own career, but that has resulted in him not being available to help out the way she wants. On the recent episode, they discussed this. Chris said it doesn’t seem like Candiace respects his career. She apologized. And thanked him for his contributions to their household.

