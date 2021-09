DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Rocky Lombardi rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another, and Northern Illinois scored 27 unanswered points to beat Maine 41-14 on Saturday. Lombardi was 17 of 24 passing for 282 yards with an interception. He carried it 10 times for 119 yards, including scoring runs of 64 and 18 yards in the fourth quarter.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO