Lifting up Louisiana through the darkest of times, it’s a tradition that seems to rarely fail for the New Orleans Saints going on two decades now. Despite the 2005 season being disastrous, the squad played “home” games in New York, Baton Rouge, and San Antonio immediately after Hurricane Katrina. The Aaron Brooks led Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers 23-20 in the final seconds on the road thanks to a John Carney field goal. The team went on to finish 3-13 in 2005 before Drew Brees arrived the following season to start a new “rebirth” era that included postseason success and one Super Bowl win.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO