Chambers: Add Avalanche rookie Bo Byram, 20, to Calder Trophy watch list

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.-- After a loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday, the Colorado Avalanche rookies hit the ice for a full-team practice between tournament games. It was only the third practice with all players, and the team was willing to get to work to improve upon its game. The squad took the opportunity during the Saturday skate to work on several different on-ice scenarios, concluding the session with special-teams work. Special teams was a key component after Friday evening's contest as penalty minutes between both teams totaled 26 minutes of gameplay.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO