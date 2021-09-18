Chambers: Add Avalanche rookie Bo Byram, 20, to Calder Trophy watch list
Bo Byram is not among the three defensemen the Avalanche lost since its last game. This means the Avs’ turnover isn’t as bad as it may appear. Byram, the first defenseman selected in the 2019 draft (fourth overall), was cleared to play in the second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, but coach Jared Bednar and his staff didn’t want to insert a 19-year-old who had not played in two months because of concussion issues.www.denverpost.com
Comments / 0