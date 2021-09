While Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton made one heck of a great read and tackle on a fourth-and-1 play in the fourth quarter of the teams Sunday road game against the Buffalo Bills, what seems to have been forgotten is the stop that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick made one play before that. That play was as third-and-3 run to the right side by Bills running back Matt Breida that forced Fitzpatrick to come way down from the secondary to make the tackle on. On Thursday, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler was asked about that Sunday play that Fitzpatrick made and specifically about the read the safety made on it.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO