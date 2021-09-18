CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

2021 Stock Watch – WR Chase Claypool – Stock Up

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool fined by the NFL

The NFL just finished handing out its fines from week one and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool was on their list. Claypool was fined $8,354 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The penalty was for a squabble that happened between him and the Bills defense early in the game. More...
NFL
FanSided

Chase Claypool hilariously trolls the Bills after Steelers upset win in Buffalo

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool had a hilarious troll of the Bills on social media after Pittsburgh’s upset win. Very few analysts had the Steelers beating the AFC East-favorite Bills come Week 1 on the road. Yet, Pittsburgh walked right in and held those Bills to 13 points, and did just enough offensively and via special teams to come away with the victory.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Chase Claypool Fined For Unsportsmanlike Conduct Against Bills

Chase Claypool’s wallet is a little bit lighter after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week One win over the Buffalo Bills. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Claypool has been fined $8,354 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Bills last Sunday. Presumably, that fine stems from Claypool pulling Bills’ safety Micah Hyde off...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Chase Claypool goes Randy Moss on Bills

Chase Claypool burst onto the scene for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020 and wasted no time getting back after it in the 2021 regular season. Despite being sidelined for part of the preseason, Claypool was ready to go as the Steelers opened the year at Buffalo. With Pittsburgh trailing 10-0...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Steelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: Chase Claypool Will Be First WR With 100-Yard Game This Year

The regular season marks the culmination of an extensive investigation into who your team will be that year. By this point, you’ve gone through free agency, the draft, training camp, and the preseason. You feel good in your decisions insofar as you can create clarity without having played meaningful games. But there are still plenty of uncertainties that remain, whether at the start of the regular season or the end, and new ones continually develop over time.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Chase Claypool fined for personal foul vs. the Bills in Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers won in Week 1 when they beat the Buffalo Bills 23-16 in Orchard Park, NY, but not everything coming from the Steelers was good news. Especially for second year wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool found out this weekend his game check from Week 1 was $8,354 dollars...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Mike Hilton Says Steelers Biggest Trash Talkers Are T.J. Watt, Chase Claypool

Who is the best trash talker on both sides of the football for the Pittsburgh Steelers right now? Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton answered those questions on Tuesday during his media session ahead of his team’s Week 3 road game at Heinz Field. One of Hilton’s answers might just surprise you.
NFL
Steelers Depot

The Wide Receiver Film Room: Week 2 vs. Raiders

Every week I’ll be giving a look inside the Steelers wide receiver meeting room and breaking down their performance as a group. We’ll be taking a look at the plays the receivers impressed then working down to what they need to improve on in the next week. Sunday was a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#American Football
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
FOX43.com

Sunday's Steelers-Bengals game won't be televised locally due to NFL rules

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Central Pennsylvania fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers are in for a frustrating weekend. The Steelers' game against their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday will not be televised on local airways. Instead, CBS 21 will show the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Detriot Lions. That's...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy