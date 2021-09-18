CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety Tips as Farm Vehicles on Roads Increase

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The leaves are changing and the hours of daylight are getting shorter. In short, Fall is upon us. With Autumn’s arrival, Yates County Sheriff, Ron Spike, is reminding the public that more slow moving farm vehicles may be on the road to assist with the seasonal harvests. He says that 90% of collisions with slow moving vehicles that occur are not the fault of the farm vehicle’s driver.

FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

