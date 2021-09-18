Relationship Alive! When You’re the One Doing ALL the Work

Getting hurt sucks. You’ll want to move on. Before you can, you’ll need to know where to go. What is it that you want, exactly?. If your wife has been sleeping with another man, you might not know how to heal. It’s not like she can undo what she did or that you can unknow it. What’s done is done. You find it hard to trust and a persistent image keeps popping into your mind whenever you go to kiss her. You try to imagine feeling the same about her as you once did, but you can’t get there from here. It seems like the roads have all been closed and a confusing array of detour signs are sending you every which way.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 6 HOURS AGO