Florida State

Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Scratch-Off From Murphy Gas Station

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
A Florida man struck it rich after a stop at a gas station and purchasing a scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery announces that Arthur McCoy, 66, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at the Jacksonville District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

McCoy purchased his winning ticket from Murphy USA, located at 1570 Branan Field Road in Middleburg. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

Comments / 34

Writestuff
6d ago

This may be true but regardless, it’s just an ad to get suckers to buy scratch off tickets, which pay out 50% of what they take in. You’re NOT going to win big money!

Reply(2)
6
BigBadJohn
6d ago

it always seems like it's the $10 and up scratch-offs that are winning the big pots. Are the $1, $2, and $5 not worth playing? I could be wrong but that's what it seems like to me. I have been playing $5 tickets for years and won at most two hundred and fifty bucks.

Reply(1)
3
sed
6d ago

Uncle Arthur remember me when I was a sitting around the dinner table wishing we were rich😉. Beware of those people and congratulations. Spend and invest wisely

Reply
3
 

