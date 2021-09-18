Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Scratch-Off From Murphy Gas Station

A Florida man struck it rich after a stop at a gas station and purchasing a scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery announces that Arthur McCoy, 66, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game at the Jacksonville District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

McCoy purchased his winning ticket from Murphy USA, located at 1570 Branan Field Road in Middleburg. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

