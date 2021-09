Governor Kathy Hochul says moving the Constellation Brands Headquarters from Victor will bring 340 workers into the City of Rochester. Hochul says the Rochester area will also receive $4 million in Excelsior tax credits and an additional $5 million for the ROC the Riverway initiative to help construction efforts at the Aqueduct Building which will be the new home for Constellation. Hochul said the company will invest approximately $50 million to renovate five buildings on the Aqueduct campus located between East Main and Broad Streets. Property developers will invest an additional $30 million on the riverfront campus.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO