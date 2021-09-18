Mitt Romney Slams Tucker Carlson Over Viktor Orbán Trip: 'Hungary, Model for America?'
Romney also criticized those involved in the January 6 Capitol riot as he defended the U.S. constitution.www.newsweek.com
Mitt Romney the RINO only looks for friendly media coverage. Tucker Carlson is right about Orban, Hungary suffered under communism and has struggled after the Soviet fall. Or an wants to use capitalism to uplift the Hungarian people and economy. Those of you who want to bad mouth Carlson ought to listen to him yourself not others who demean him as they are jealous of his ratings
Let carlson and the rest of his ilk live in russia or north korea for a few years, I'll bet they no longer support totalitarian/apartheid governance after living under it.
It no surprise at all that a Fox Entertainment talking head thinks Hungary is a good place.
