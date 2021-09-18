Mitt Romney Slams Tucker Carlson Over Viktor Orbán Trip: 'Hungary, Model for America?'

Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell minutes after House Democrats passed a bill to codify Roe v. Wade into law. "This is a major step for women across the country," says Rep. Speier, who presided over the floor debate. "25% of the women in this country have had an abortion. It is a medical process. It's a medical procedure. The American medical association says it is part of providing health to women. And I think that we're going to see an uprising like we've never seen before if we do not codify this law that has been passed in the House now."Sept. 24, 2021.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO