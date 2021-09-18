CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitt Romney Slams Tucker Carlson Over Viktor Orbán Trip: 'Hungary, Model for America?'

By Darragh Roche
 7 days ago
Romney also criticized those involved in the January 6 Capitol riot as he defended the U.S. constitution.

Coleen Pickup
6d ago

Mitt Romney the RINO only looks for friendly media coverage. Tucker Carlson is right about Orban, Hungary suffered under communism and has struggled after the Soviet fall. Or an wants to use capitalism to uplift the Hungarian people and economy. Those of you who want to bad mouth Carlson ought to listen to him yourself not others who demean him as they are jealous of his ratings

Dan Cogswell
6d ago

Let carlson and the rest of his ilk live in russia or north korea for a few years, I'll bet they no longer support totalitarian/apartheid governance after living under it.

P90s Rock Master
6d ago

It no surprise at all that a Fox Entertainment talking head thinks Hungary is a good place.

BYU Newsnet

Sen. Mitt Romney urges Americans to protect constitutional freedoms

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, gave a message encouraging Americans to “defend the Constitution” in his Constitution Day speech Friday morning at the Hinckley Center. Romney began his speech explaining that the nation’s Founders’ task was to craft a government “that would thread the needle” between autocracy and “pure, runaway democracy.” He said the Founders resolved this issue by creating the Constitution, which was “a radical departure from history.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
ksl.com

Want evidence Americans' resolve to follow Constitution is wavering? Mitt Romney says look at Jan. 6

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, listens as Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing on June 8, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Romney gave a Constitution Day speech at Brigham Young University on Friday. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Pool via AP) PROVO — Autocratic governments, led by China, are becoming stronger, while Americans' resolve to follow the Constitution is wavering, Sen. Mitt Romney said Friday.
PROVO, UT
byu.edu

Sen. Mitt Romney: Our Constitutional Order

The Wheatley Institution will host a Constitution Day lecture conversation with United States Senator Mitt Romney and Utah Governor Spencer Cox. Senator Romney’s lecture on “Our Constitutional Order: Freedom, Responsibility, and Power” will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Hinckley Center Assembly Hall. In addition to discussing how constitutional principles...
HINCKLEY, UT
ksl.com

What Mitt Romney, Mike Lee said on the Senate floor about fallen Utah Marine

Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, a U.S. Marine from Utah, was among 13 U.S. service members who were killed on Aug. 26 in an attack outside the Kabul airport. (Hoover family photo) — SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's two senators recognized the bravery and heroism of the 13 U.S. service members, includingMarine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, who were killed outside the Kabul airport last month in speeches on the Senate floor Tuesday.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Bipartisan Romney river trip to explore climate change solutions

MOAB, Utah — Mitt Romney may not look like a seasoned Colorado River rafter, but the Utah Republican and a Democrat colleague from the Senate led just such a trip in search of solutions to climate change. Listen live: Sen. Mitt Romney joins Inside Sources with Boyd Matheson on KSL...
MOAB, UT
Benjamin Franklin
Tucker Carlson
Viktor Orbán
Mitt Romney
Fox News

Trump mocks Bush, Liz Cheney with bizarre photoshopped image

As news spread Thursday that former President George W. Bush would be headlining a Texas fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming next month, subscribers to the email posts by former President Donald Trump received a "must-see" message. Inside the file, headed with the subject line "ICYMI: Must-See Photo"...
POTUS
MSNBC

Rep. Speier: Abortion rights bill 'is a major step for women across the country'

Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell minutes after House Democrats passed a bill to codify Roe v. Wade into law. "This is a major step for women across the country," says Rep. Speier, who presided over the floor debate. "25% of the women in this country have had an abortion. It is a medical process. It's a medical procedure. The American medical association says it is part of providing health to women. And I think that we're going to see an uprising like we've never seen before if we do not codify this law that has been passed in the House now."Sept. 24, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

