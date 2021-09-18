CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mooresville, NC

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $420,000

Statesville Record & Landmark
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this beautifully maintained two story home in Stafford at Langtree, located just 5 minutes from downtown Davidson. Natural light flows throughout the home. Main level offers an office/flex space upon entry, with closet and powder room. Open concept kitchen is perfect for hosting gatherings, and features extensive granite countertops, backsplash, extended island, SS appliances, and a separate pantry. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. The primary suite is expansive with a large walk in closet and bath with oversized walk-in shower, double sink vanity and tile floors. Additional 3 bedrooms share a full bath. Laundry room is located on the upper level with utility sink. Backyard has an extended patio with privacy screen for outdoor seating/entertaining. Young pine trees are planted for added greenery, and will provide additional privacy as they mature. The community offers a pool with lounge chairs, showers, and a clubhouse. Convenient location to shopping and restaurants.

statesville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ATL Daily

Take a look at these homes on the Atlanta market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This cozy 3 bed / 2.5 bath traditional townhome is calling your name! Nestled in the Townhomes at Sandy Springs Community, you get all
ATLANTA, GA
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 12-18

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 12-18. Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 1115 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A. Broad Street Burger Company, 111 E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A. China One, 2181-B Old Mountain Road, Statesville, 90.50/A. Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531-A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 91.50/A. Domino’s Pizza...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davidson, NC
Real Estate
City
Mooresville, NC
City
Davidson, NC
Mooresville, NC
Real Estate
Davidson, NC
Business
Mooresville, NC
Business
Only In Pennsylvania

Go On An Out-Of-This-World Adventure At The Space Place, An Octagon-Shaped Airbnb In Pennsylvania

Do you ever really just want to get away from it all – the noise, the craziness, the busyness? That tranquility, fortunately, is much closer to home than we might think. With the many Airbnbs dotting the state, we can find our own piece of heaven without traveling too far from home. Nestled in a […] The post Go On An Out-Of-This-World Adventure At The Space Place, An Octagon-Shaped Airbnb In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Bedroom Home#Backyard
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Lake Norman Humane and Rescue Ranch Pets of the Week

If you are interested in any of the animals from Lake Norman Humane email: info@lakenormanhumane.org, visit 2106 Charlotte Hwy, Mooresville or go online at https://www.lakenormanhumane.org/. For information on Stapleton or Leyna please fill out an application at RescueRanchAdoptions.com.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Lake Norman's particularly beautiful during a hurricane

I sat outside with a stiff drink in what felt like a jungle and watched the rain watering my girlfriend’s exotic plant collection. The road was quiet, the streetlights ached to come on with the darkness blanketing the neighborhood with a shade of mulberry purple, though it wasn’t yet eventide. It was still too soon for the lights to come on, and too early really to be drinking at all for that matter.
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy