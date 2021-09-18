CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, TX

Shots on the go; THR bringing mobile vaccination clinic to Cleburne

By Monica Faram mfaram@trcle.com
Times-Review
Times-Review
 7 days ago

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Johnson County, Texas Health Resources is stepping up efforts to help residents get vaccinated.

“Vaccination rates are still very low,” said Rosemary Galdiano, director of the THR Mobile Health program. “We have seen a trend of increasing cases of the coronavirus.”

Johnson County has been experiencing an upward trend of cases in the last two weeks, with an average of 156 cases per day, an 80 percent increase from just two weeks ago, she said.

Also in the past two weeks, there has been a 13 percent increase of hospitalizations in the county and 22 deaths.

“We would like to continue to bring our services for the vaccine clinics back to Johnson County as a whole to continue to improve the vaccination rate and try to reach folks that still may be a little hesitant. We want to give them an opportunity to have those questions answered and feel more comfortable with being vaccinated.”

The clinics were made possible by a $1 million grant from the Communities Foundation of Texas.

The Mobile Health bus will be visiting Johnson County three times this month. They will be set up:

• 1-6 p.m. Monday at the Cleburne Conference Center

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mark United Methodist Church

• 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Keene ISD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDy6F_0c0AlBBi00
Courtesy photo | Texas Health Resources

At the clinics, THR will offer the Pfizer vaccine to all persons age 12 and older. Minors 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“We would appreciated people who can make an appointment before coming, but we will see people who walk in as well,” Galdiano said.

For appointment scheduling or for those with questions about second doses, call 855-318-7696. Walk-ins are also welcome.

“We will continue to return to Johnson County over the next several months,” she said. “We’re just going to keep trying to engage the community and bring information and the vaccine itself. We’re trying to make it convenient.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap Saturday with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, TX
Johnson County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Cleburne, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
City
Cleburne, TX
Local
Texas Government
Johnson County, TX
Health
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thr#Texas Health Resources#Health Clinics#Thr Mobile Health#Keene Isd
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times-Review

Times-Review

Cleburne, TX
895
Followers
71
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Times-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy