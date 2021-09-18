Shots on the go; THR bringing mobile vaccination clinic to Cleburne

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Johnson County, Texas Health Resources is stepping up efforts to help residents get vaccinated.

“Vaccination rates are still very low,” said Rosemary Galdiano, director of the THR Mobile Health program. “We have seen a trend of increasing cases of the coronavirus.”

Johnson County has been experiencing an upward trend of cases in the last two weeks, with an average of 156 cases per day, an 80 percent increase from just two weeks ago, she said.

Also in the past two weeks, there has been a 13 percent increase of hospitalizations in the county and 22 deaths.

“We would like to continue to bring our services for the vaccine clinics back to Johnson County as a whole to continue to improve the vaccination rate and try to reach folks that still may be a little hesitant. We want to give them an opportunity to have those questions answered and feel more comfortable with being vaccinated.”

The clinics were made possible by a $1 million grant from the Communities Foundation of Texas.

The Mobile Health bus will be visiting Johnson County three times this month. They will be set up:

• 1-6 p.m. Monday at the Cleburne Conference Center

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mark United Methodist Church

• 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Keene ISD

Courtesy photo | Texas Health Resources

At the clinics, THR will offer the Pfizer vaccine to all persons age 12 and older. Minors 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“We would appreciated people who can make an appointment before coming, but we will see people who walk in as well,” Galdiano said.

For appointment scheduling or for those with questions about second doses, call 855-318-7696. Walk-ins are also welcome.

“We will continue to return to Johnson County over the next several months,” she said. “We’re just going to keep trying to engage the community and bring information and the vaccine itself. We’re trying to make it convenient.”