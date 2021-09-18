FARRMS offers technical assistance for new USDA Pandemic Response Grant
Grant funds available for small farm and food businesses to implement COVID-19 safety adaptations. TUTTLE – The Foundation for Agricultural and Rural Recourses Management and Sustainability (FARRMS) will assist small farm and food businesses in applying for the USDA’s new Pandemic Response and Safety Grants. FARRMS will hold online support sessions on Thursday September 16, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm CDT and Thursday September 30, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm CDT. Those interested can find more information on the Facebook event for these sessions at https://bit.ly/farrms_PRSgrant or join the sessions directly at https://bit.ly/PRS_Grant.www.devilslakejournal.com
