Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Co. wins silver at Great American Beer Festival

No. 06 Oatmeal Stout recognized at world’s largest professional beer competition. Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Co. was awarded a silver medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival competition, presented by the Brewers Association. The best beers in 97 beer categories covering 175 different beer styles (including all subcategories) were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals at a ceremony at the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Friday evening during the Craft Brewers Conference and livestreamed on The Brewing Network.