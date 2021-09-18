CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hays, KS

Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Co. wins silver at Great American Beer Festival

Hays Post
Hays Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No. 06 Oatmeal Stout recognized at world’s largest professional beer competition. Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Co. was awarded a silver medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival competition, presented by the Brewers Association. The best beers in 97 beer categories covering 175 different beer styles (including all subcategories) were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals at a ceremony at the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Friday evening during the Craft Brewers Conference and livestreamed on The Brewing Network.

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

K-State Garden Hour preps for winter series

MANHATTAN – Organizers of a popular, lunch-hour gardening program say they are gearing up to offer more sessions even as the days turn a bit colder. The K-State Garden Hour wraps up its fall series in late September, but officials have announced two sessions that will be held the first Wednesday in October and November.
GARDENING
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy