Police make arrest, search for 2nd suspect in Kansas killing

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The driver of an all-terrain vehicle is dead after it reportedly popped a wheelie and crashed into the side of a Jeep. KCTV-TV reports that the accident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in Kansas City. Police said a man driving a Yamaha four-wheeler ran a red light and popped a wheelie while trying to go around a vehicle that was in front of him at the light.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO