The Running game - Back in 2011, when Aaron Rodgers won his first MVP and the Packers aerial attack was at its height, our own Corey Behnke coined the phrase, "Why run when you can win?". It became the CHTV mantra for a season where the Packers offense ranked fourth in NFL history.by NFL.com. Well Aaron Rodgers, while still one of the best in the game, is no longer 2011 Aaron Rodgers and the WR corps does not match up either (2011 = Jennings, Nelson, Jones, Driver, Cobb). A decade later, the first two games of this season perfectly illustrate the new reality for the Green Bay Packers - You MUST Run to Win".

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO