By the Book: Historical fiction personalizes stories

The Kenilworth Historical Society has just released a new virtual program highlighting the fascinating story of the Pack Horse Library Project of Eastern Kentucky, a unique initiative which between 1935 and 1943, brought packhorse-riding librarians, books and hope to isolated, impoverished Kentuckians living in the remote, mountainous areas of the state that were among the hardest hit by the Great Depression. The project is considered to be one of the most innovative programs of the Works Progress Administration (WPA), which was created in 1935 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, under the New Deal relief initiative, to create paid jobs for the unemployed and to promote social and cultural awareness in the years following the Depression. The Kenilworth Public Library, completed in 1936, was among the many beneficial public works/construction projects carried out by the WPA, which in 1939 was renamed the Work Projects Administration.
