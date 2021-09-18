CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By the Book: Historical fiction personalizes stories

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have come to really admire writers of historical fiction. Not only do these writers require imagination and skill in writing, they also must devote hours or months or, in some cases, years to research their subjects. “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray presents a fictional...

visitsuffolkva.com

Corsets and Context: Historical Fiction for the 21st Century

Meet at the Suffolk Art Gallery for a deep dive into the career of Shonda Rhimes, producer of the hit Netflix television series Bridgerton. Our guide is Dr. Michaela D.E. Meyer, Professor of Communication at Christopher Newport University, and co-editor of the recent volume, Adventures in Shondaland: Identity Politics and the Power of Representation.
APPAREL
menlopark.org

Fiction Book Group: Last Report on the Miracles at Little No Horse

We’ll discuss Louise Erdrich's novel, which the New York Times proclaimed “a deeply affecting narrative...by turns comical and elegiac, farcical, and tragic.”. Join us to discuss this New York Times Notable Book from novelist Louise Erdrich!. For more than a half century, Father Damien Modeste has served his beloved Native...
MENLO PARK, CA
Renna Media

Kenilworth Historical Society Celebrates National Book Lovers Day

The Kenilworth Historical Society has just released a new virtual program highlighting the fascinating story of the Pack Horse Library Project of Eastern Kentucky, a unique initiative which between 1935 and 1943, brought packhorse-riding librarians, books and hope to isolated, impoverished Kentuckians living in the remote, mountainous areas of the state that were among the hardest hit by the Great Depression. The project is considered to be one of the most innovative programs of the Works Progress Administration (WPA), which was created in 1935 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, under the New Deal relief initiative, to create paid jobs for the unemployed and to promote social and cultural awareness in the years following the Depression. The Kenilworth Public Library, completed in 1936, was among the many beneficial public works/construction projects carried out by the WPA, which in 1939 was renamed the Work Projects Administration.
KENILWORTH, NJ
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia resident publishes children’s non-fiction book

CAZENOVIA — This summer, Cazenovia Public Library Museum Educator Julia Shotzberger published her first juvenile nonfiction book, “Justice: The Story of a Bald Eagle.”. Co-written by Shotzberger and her sister-in-law Ruth Fenn, the story follows Justice, a bald eagle who shares his development from eaglet through fledging and his eventual departure from the nest.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Derrick

Doerr, Powers on fiction longlist for National Book Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Doerr, Richard Powers and Lauren Groff are among this years nominees on the National Book Awards' fiction longlist, which also includes Honorée Fanonne Jeffers' epic debut novel “The Love Songs of W. E. B. Du Bois,” already an Oprah Winfrey selection and finalist for the Kirkus Prize.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Herald Community Newspapers

BookTrib's Bites: Historical Fiction, Mindfulness, Mystery and Coming of Age

A young woman pays a devastating price for freedom in this heartrending and breathtaking novel of the nineteenth-century South. Born into slavery, Dahlia never knew her mother. When Dahlia's father takes her to work in his plantation as a servant, she leaves behind her best friend, Bo, and lives in a world between black and white.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

The Books Briefing: The Uneasy Place of Politics in Fiction

In Sally Rooney’s novels, idealistic college students espouse Marxism despite never having read any of the ideology’s foundational texts; they advocate for radicalism while keeping up their grades and wrestling with deeply traditional romantic desires. They are startlingly realistic—but their role as political actors is much fuzzier. Indeed Rooney has long been criticized as insufficiently political. Mentions of leftist politics suffuse her works (Conversations With Friends, Normal People, and her new release Beautiful World, Where Are You), but although her characters aim to diagnose the ills of the system, Rooney herself barely addresses those issues. If she comes to any conclusions at all, they are situated at a much smaller level—personal realizations about individual, almost utopian systems of care among friends and lovers, not society as a whole.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

The Best Bible Story Books for Kids to Read

Bible story books for kids are a great access point into one of the world’s largest religions. As of 2020, Christianity had around 2.5 billion followers around the world, and this expression of faith looks different from person to person and community to community. The Bible is the most important book in Christianity, but the Bible is a very long book — especially for children to read. Bible storybooks are a collection of stories from the Bible reinterpreted for a younger audience. They allow kids to learn about the Bible and Christianity one story at a time.
RELIGION
shepherdexpress.com

Best Selling ‘Send for Me’ is Poignant Historical Fiction

Milwaukee writer Lauren Fox’s fourth novel, Send for Me, is a New York Times bestseller and a Today Show #ReadwithJenna Book Club Pick. Send for Me is an emotional family saga that moves from pre-World War II Germany to present-day Wisconsin as it unravels a story based in part on the author’s own family letters. When a young woman finds a collection of letters written by her great grandparents in Germany, she is personally drawn into Nazi history as she uncovers her own family’s sacrifices in a new light.
MILWAUKEE, WI
buzzfeednews.com

26 New Science Fiction And Fantasy Books To Read This Fall

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao (Penguin Teen) This innovative YA science fiction novel integrates figures from Chinese history into a futuristic, feminist plot. Eighteen-year-old Zetian — based on Empress Regnant Wu, the only woman ever to rule China (during the Tang dynasty) — plans to avenge her sister’s death. She volunteers to become the concubine-pilot to the man who killed her sister in the hopes of assassinating him. Pilots defend Huaxia from aliens by using giant robots called Chrysalises. Psychic energy powers these robots. Male pilots channel the concubine woman pilot’s psychic energy to battle the aliens, and sometimes those women pilots die in the process. However, when Zetian goes into battle as the subservient woman pilot, she drains the male pilot’s psychic energy. She emerges from the Chrysalis as the Iron Widow, a woman who can suck the psychic powers of men and steer the Chrysalis herself. Officials try to force her into compliance by pairing her with the strongest male pilot, but Zetian refuses to be a tool for any man.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Suburban Times

Book: The Personal Retreat

Tacoma-area author and business operator, Wade Stewart, has updated his 2015 book, The Personal Retreat. The Personal Retreat is your guide for a journey of self-discovery. Start with the development of focus skills, add in some planning, grab some supplies, and let the retreat begin! This easy-to-follow guide will give you surprising insights and an easy to follow process to learning who you are and what’s REALLY important for your success. You might learn you don’t like some of the work you do in your career while finding renewed joy in other areas. These insights then may become a springboard into a new hobby, career, or even a new life!
TACOMA, WA
Hammond Daily Star

Books-A-Million brings stories of hope

Piles of tree debris lined the roadways and the sky was thick with humid air last Saturday. But inside Hammond’s Books-A-Million the power was on, the air conditioning was blowing, and the store was filled with shoppers. So, it turned out to be the perfect day to share “The Cats...
HAMMOND, LA
Republic

Historical Society debuts new history book celebrating 200 years

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Historical Society has given residents a coffee table volume of the past befitting a Twitter age. That translates to bite-size nuggets of the area’s lore, ranging from Zaharakos’ beginnings to Tony Moravec’s resurrection of the classic eatery, from covered bridges to heavily covered heroes such as Tony Stewart. In short, the book shines literally in short.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Austin Chronicle

Texas Book Festival Scales Back In-Person Programming

The Texas Book Festival had already planned for a hybrid festival this year, offering both in-person and virtual programming. But amid concerns over the Delta variant’s continued prevalence in Austin, TBF has announced in-person events will be scaled back dramatically. There will be no longer be any sessions held at...
TEXAS STATE
rts.edu

How do I read the Old Testament historical books devotionally?

How do I read the Old Testament historical books devotionally? Dr. Peter Lee shares three practical strategies for reading the Old Testament historical books as a devotion. The Old Testament historical books are very meaningful, and something that can be very devotionally enriching for God’s people. And there are ways to do this, to read through it in a way that is very meaningful and very helpful to, really, to all of God’s people.
JACKSON, MS
srqmagazine.com

Non-Fiction Book Review of 'You Can't Be Serious' by Kal Penn

Reading Kal Penn’s memoir is like getting a visit from that friend you always look forward to seeing for his well spun hilarious tales. From his humble New Jersey upbringing to his acting in comedies such as National Lampoon’s Van Wilder to his work as Associate Director of the Office of Public Engagement during the Obama Administration, Penn certainly has the fodder for truly engaging stories.
SARASOTA, FL

