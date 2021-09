Anyone here remember The Panic Channel? No? Here, let me jog your memory:. Still no? Alright, well… I don’t blame you. The Panic Channel never really took off. But the band, which featured Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro, Chris Chaney and Stephen Perkins, together with vocalist and former MTV VJ Steve Isaacs, put out a lone record in 2006 and then faded into the sunset. It was a decent record, but I understand why it didn’t catch on.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO