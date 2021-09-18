CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 killed, 10 injured in overnight shootings in Chicago

By WGN Web Desk
WGN TV
WGN TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — At least 10 people were injured and five people were killed in shooting incidents across Chicago overnight, according to police. A 27-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the city’s West Side Friday night, according to police. Police said the man was sitting on the front steps of his home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue at approximately 9:10 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who revealed a handgun and opened fire. The 27-year-old man was struck to the abdomen and self-transported to Stroger Hospital where he is in good condition. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

wgntv.com

WGN News

44-year-old man shot to death in Chatham

CHICAGO — A 44-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Chatham community area Friday night, according to police. Police said the man was near the street in the 700 block of East 92nd Place just after 7:45 p.m. when two unknown men approached with handguns and opened fire. The man was struck to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Woman, 65, killed in Jefferson Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Jefferson Park. A 65-year-old woman was killed while crossing the street just before 11 Friday night. Police said a tan Jeep traveling northbound struck her on the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Friday. The woman died at...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Hoffman Estates man shoots at 2 teen carjackers early Friday morning

OAK PARK, Ill. — Two teen boys who were shot Friday ended up at an Oak Park hospital and are now being considered persons of interest in a Hoffman Estates carjacking. At around 7 a.m., Chicago police said they were called to the 3800 West Chicago Avenue on the report of a shooting. The information stemmed from two 16-year-old boys who told police that they were shot at that location, which turned out to be unfounded.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
WGN News

Man shot on CTA bus in Irving Park, police searching for suspect

CHICAGO — A 37-year-old man was shot on a CTA bus in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood Friday night, according to police. Police said the man was on the bus in the 3700 block of North Kimball Avenue at approximately 7:50 p.m. when he was engaged in a verbal altercation with another man. During the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Residents alarmed after several carjackings in Wicker Park

CHICAGO — Wicker Park residents are alarmed after several carjacking incidents in the past week throughout the neighborhood. The latest occurred at the intersection of Wolcott Avenue and Crystal Avenue Friday afternoon, when a woman parked at a stop sign in a white Audi had her car stolen by three armed men in ski masks. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Man charged for firing shots at Chicago police

CHICAGO — A man was charged with firing shots at officers in Roger Park, according to Chicago police. Timothy Thomas, 31, was charged with felony aggravated battery of a peace officer, attempted murder and armed habitual criminal. He was also charged with a misdemeanor and issued two citations. Chicago police...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WGN News

Jelani Day’s mother wants FBI involved in missing son’s case

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An Illinois State University graduate student’s disappearance is gathering national attention after the disappearance and recovery of Gabby Petito. It’s been nearly a month since anyone has last seen 25-year-old Jelani Day, an ISU graduate student that resides in Bloomington. Day was last seen on Aug. 24 leaving a retail store […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
