5 killed, 10 injured in overnight shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 10 people were injured and five people were killed in shooting incidents across Chicago overnight, according to police. A 27-year-old man was injured in a shooting on the city’s West Side Friday night, according to police. Police said the man was sitting on the front steps of his home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue at approximately 9:10 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who revealed a handgun and opened fire. The 27-year-old man was struck to the abdomen and self-transported to Stroger Hospital where he is in good condition. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.