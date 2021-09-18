Three-star offenisve tackle Cameron Williams "100% committed to Oregon"

It’s easy to spot Cameron Williams out of a crowd. The 6-5, 360-pound offensive lineman spent the night making his presence known against DeSoto. Most times, the Eagles did not even try to send a rusher his way, letting Williams find his own target.

Texas was in after the three-star offensive tackle hard over the summer. Willaims’ decision came down to the Longhorns, Oklahoma, and Oregon. To much surprise, the west coast school ended up being the winner. At the time, it was the latest of many moves the Ducks have made inside the state of Texas.

Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal was a big reason Oregon ended up being the choice. The two are close to each other and get to speak consistently. A proven track record of getting people to the next level appealed to Williams as well.

“We talk every day,” said Williams. “[Mirabal] knows a lot. He put a lot of people in the league, I like that.”

Mirabal was in attendance on Friday night to see his offensive tackle commit play in person. They caught up during the pregame warmup before turning the focus on the game. From there, the offensive line coach followed nearly every play from the right tackle.

Williams appreciated the gesture of making it down from Eugune to Dallas on a Friday night.

“It was a blessing just for him to fly down here, knowing they got a game tomorrow,” Williams said. “It was a blessing.”

Oregon has had a big week off the backs of a road win against Ohio State. The program has ascended to No. 4 in the AP poll, its highest regular-season ranking since 2014.

When asked about the win over Ohio State, Williams instantly lit up with excitement. The offensive line “looked pretty” as the Ducks rushed for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Everything seemed to check the boxes from the three-star’s end.

“It was crazy, everybody was doubting them hard but I already knew they were going to win,” he said.

Williams is scheduled to visit Eugune again over the Thanksgiving holiday to see the Oregon-Oregon State matchup better known as the Civil War. Texas-Oklahoma in Dallas is the only other game on the schedule. All five official visits have already been made.

From a Texas perspective, it seems as if there is a steep hill to climb if a flip is wanted. Williams has no plans at the moment to go see Austin for a game weekend. The Red River Shootout could be the last opportunity to get face time.

“To be honest, I do not even know [what it would take for a decommitment].”

“I am 100% committed to Oregon until further notice.”