CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Three-star offenisve tackle Cameron Williams "100% committed to Oregon"

By Griffin McVeigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffo4P_0c0Ai0Nv00

It’s easy to spot Cameron Williams out of a crowd. The 6-5, 360-pound offensive lineman spent the night making his presence known against DeSoto. Most times, the Eagles did not even try to send a rusher his way, letting Williams find his own target.

Texas was in after the three-star offensive tackle hard over the summer. Willaims’ decision came down to the Longhorns, Oklahoma, and Oregon. To much surprise, the west coast school ended up being the winner. At the time, it was the latest of many moves the Ducks have made inside the state of Texas.

Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal was a big reason Oregon ended up being the choice. The two are close to each other and get to speak consistently. A proven track record of getting people to the next level appealed to Williams as well.

“We talk every day,” said Williams. “[Mirabal] knows a lot. He put a lot of people in the league, I like that.”

Mirabal was in attendance on Friday night to see his offensive tackle commit play in person. They caught up during the pregame warmup before turning the focus on the game. From there, the offensive line coach followed nearly every play from the right tackle.

Williams appreciated the gesture of making it down from Eugune to Dallas on a Friday night.

“It was a blessing just for him to fly down here, knowing they got a game tomorrow,” Williams said. “It was a blessing.”

Oregon has had a big week off the backs of a road win against Ohio State. The program has ascended to No. 4 in the AP poll, its highest regular-season ranking since 2014.

When asked about the win over Ohio State, Williams instantly lit up with excitement. The offensive line “looked pretty” as the Ducks rushed for 269 yards and three touchdowns. Everything seemed to check the boxes from the three-star’s end.

“It was crazy, everybody was doubting them hard but I already knew they were going to win,” he said.

Williams is scheduled to visit Eugune again over the Thanksgiving holiday to see the Oregon-Oregon State matchup better known as the Civil War. Texas-Oklahoma in Dallas is the only other game on the schedule. All five official visits have already been made.

From a Texas perspective, it seems as if there is a steep hill to climb if a flip is wanted. Williams has no plans at the moment to go see Austin for a game weekend. The Red River Shootout could be the last opportunity to get face time.

“To be honest, I do not even know [what it would take for a decommitment].”

“I am 100% committed to Oregon until further notice.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Is Only Loyal To 1 Thing

Under Nick Saban, the Alabama football dynasty is in its second decade of existence, and showing no signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide rolled over Miami on Saturday, winning 44-13 in Atlanta. The explosive offense we saw with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa running the show seems to be in good hands with Bryce Young.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Dallas, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oregon Football
Maize n Brew

Mason Graham, 2022 defensive tackle, flips commitment to Michigan football

Class of 2022 defensive tackle Mason Graham (Anaheim, California) announced on Thursday morning that he has committed to the Michigan Wolverines, flipping his pledge away from Boise State. Graham was among the many recruits in attendance for the Wolverines’ 31-10 victory over Washington last weekend in Ann Arbor. Graham, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Williams
chatsports.com

4-star WR commits to Clemson

Clemson has officially landed its first commit in the Class of 2023. Miami (Fla.) Edison High School four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph announced his verbal commitment to Clemson Friday. He committed to Clemson over schools Florida, Florida State and Texas A&M. Joseph (5-8, 170) is ranked as the No. 23...
CLEMSON, SC
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: WVU Commit Justin Williams Goes for Over 300 Rushing Yards

Leddie Brown will be heading off to the NFL after this season but West Virginia appears to be in pretty good shape once he departs. Tony Mathis and current true freshman Justin Johnson Jr. will form a strong duo at the top of the running back rotation while class of 2022 commit, Justin Williams, will be another option for the Mountaineers.
NFL
kingfm.com

Three stars of the game

DEKALB, Ill., -- Isaiah Neyor caught just eight balls over a six-game span last fall. Through two games in 2021 -- the redshirt freshman already has seven. Saturday, we witnessed a coming-out party of sorts. And it's arrived earlier than expected. Neyor suffered a high ankle sprain on the second day of fall camp. Trainers thought maybe he could be at full speed around the Cowboys' third game of the season.
DEKALB, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Desoto#Eagles#Ducks#Ap#The Red River Shootout
wholehogsports.com

ESPN 5-star guard commits to Neighbors

( Gunnar Rathbun, University of Arkansas Razorback Athletics ) Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors is shown during a game against Ole Miss on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Fayetteville. Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors landed the commitment of ESPN 5-star junior guard Taliah Scott late Monday night. Scott, 5-9, of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Reporter

Wiss football star Lehman commits to PSU for lacrosse

Wissahickon running back Kyle Lehman had been here plenty of times before. It was a chilly Friday night in September, and Lehman was one of the best players on a football field. This was nothing out of the ordinary. Despite the Trojans’ 35-27 loss to Methacton, Lehman tallied 175 total yards and three touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA Today

No. 1 JUCO scorer, Tyrone Williams, commits to Dana Altman and the Ducks

Dana Altman continues to load up on talent. The Oregon men’s basketball coach landed Tyrone Williams, the No. 1 scorer on the junior college level. Williams previously played for Grayson College in Denison, Texas. The 6-foot-5 guard is from Philadephia and last year he averaged an incredible 27.6 points per...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

5-Star Center Vince Iwuchukwu Commits to USC

University of Southern California, USC Trojans men's basketball, Shams Charania, Baylor Bears basketball, Texas, Kansas, Montverde Academy, University of California, Los Angeles. The USC Trojans added a major piece to their future frontcourt Friday when center Vince Iwuchukwu joined their 2022 recruiting class. The Montverde Academy product announced his decision...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sicem365.com

Recruiting Notes: Three-star commits plan future visits to Baylor

The Woodlands (TX) College Park High School 2022 tight end Cody Mladenka‍ went to the Baylor vs. Texas Southern game over the weekend. “Yeah it was awesome, it was way more than I expected,” he said. “I went with my girlfriend and she was even more impressed than I was and she thought it was cool, better than any football game she had been to before.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
72K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy