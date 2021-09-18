“If I’ve Already Had COVID, Why Should I Get Vaccinated?”

More and more people are discovering a brutal truth: Once you get coronavirus, it can cause long-lasting damage, turning you into a "Long Hauler" with Long COVID, or PASC. A study in Mayo Clinic Proceedings found thousands of people have suffered myriad symptoms—and it could happen to you or anyone, young or old. "I think it's an argument for why we take this disease so seriously," says Dr. Gregory Poland of the Mayo Clinic, who studies the immunogenetics of vaccine response in adults and children. "People thinking, oh, especially young people, 'Mild disease, I might not even have any symptoms and I'm over it.' Whoa. The data is suggesting otherwise….We're gonna see more and more of the longer term consequences come out and we're going to need to study those as big as closely as we did the acute symptoms." Do you have Long COVID? Read on to the very end to see the symptoms the Mayo Clinic mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

