“If I’ve Already Had COVID, Why Should I Get Vaccinated?”

By admin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“If I’ve Already Had COVID, Why Should I Get Vaccinated?”. (Reviewed by Majed Koleilat, MD, Deaconess Clinic Allergy and Immunology, and Jeff Starkey, PharmD, Antimicrobial Stewardship Coordinator, Deaconess Pharmacy) This is a very common question that we often receive, along with many other doctors and pharmacists, and we understand why...

city-countyobserver.com

EatThis

6 Places You Should Never Enter Right Now, Say Virus Experts

With the United States never returning to lockdowns, and with more and more people getting vaccinated, people are going out again in droves, longing for things to get back to "normal." Problem is, no one told the coronavirus; it's still causing a pandemic. Just this week, average daily deaths topped 2,000, a grim reminder that this virus is hurting people in the background—or foreground—of our lives. One way to protect yourself, besides vaccination, to avoid certain places that increase your risk of contracting COVID-19. We asked virus experts and here's where they said to avoid right now. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

More and more people are discovering a brutal truth: Once you get coronavirus, it can cause long-lasting damage, turning you into a "Long Hauler" with Long COVID, or PASC. A study in Mayo Clinic Proceedings found thousands of people have suffered myriad symptoms—and it could happen to you or anyone, young or old. "I think it's an argument for why we take this disease so seriously," says Dr. Gregory Poland of the Mayo Clinic, who studies the immunogenetics of vaccine response in adults and children. "People thinking, oh, especially young people, 'Mild disease, I might not even have any symptoms and I'm over it.' Whoa. The data is suggesting otherwise….We're gonna see more and more of the longer term consequences come out and we're going to need to study those as big as closely as we did the acute symptoms." Do you have Long COVID? Read on to the very end to see the symptoms the Mayo Clinic mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Kentucky State
southarkansassun.com

COVID-19 Update: What Happens to Fully Vaccinated People Getting Hospitalized?

Recent research shows that individuals who were fully vaccinated and hospitalized with COVID-19 in the first half of the year may not have had severe COVID-19. According to a study obtained by The Atlantic, about 57 percent of completely vaccinated COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized had moderate or asymptomatic illnesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have Twice As Many Antibodies, Study Says

Over the past few months, COVID cases have surged once again across the U.S., thanks in large part to the fast-spreading Delta variant. The majority of new infections are among unvaccinated individuals, but headlines about breakthrough infections—which have hit everyone from major Hollywood celebrities to U.S. senators—have some vaccinated individuals wondering just how protected they are against the variant. The reality is that while the vaccines are still very effective, many things can affect your immune response from vaccination, including your age and preexisting medical conditions. And now, recent research suggests that the vaccine you got could also have an effect on the amount of antibodies you produce.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

My beloved uncle is in the ICU with Covid — and I’ve changed my mind on vaccines

A midnight phone call is never good news.My sweet and gentle great-uncle was taken to the emergency room last night after collapsing in his old Kentucky home. My grandmother, his youngest sister, was understandably worried. It might be a stroke, she said, or possibly pneumonia. Yet this morning we received another phone call which confirmed what we all suspected: my uncle has Covid-19.An octogenarian, we all know how this is likely to end. He’s already been put on a CPAP machine to assist in breathing. A cousin who is a nurse called to warn my grandmother that the next step...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Decatur Daily

Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Sober Warning

On the frontlines of the coronavirus, Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, author of the new book Uncontrolled Spread, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday, to offer a warning: we're still not prepared to fight pandemics. What can you do to stay safe? Read on for five essential points, straight from Goittlieb—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

