OFFICIAL NOTICE OF MEETING OF IVY TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE-EVANSVILLE CAMPUS BOARD OF TRUSTEES. Notice is hereby given that the Campus Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College Evansville will be holding the following meeting virtually on Zoom and in person at 3501 N First Avenue in the Hilliard Lyons Board Room (Room 201) on September 22 2021, at 8 a.m. CST.