Orange County, TX

United Way Presents: CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is the voice for abused and neglected children

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Editor’s Note: This is part 2 of a 21-part series on the partners of United Way of Orange County.) Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of CASA of the Sabine Neches Region provide a consistent presence for the child and family and facilitate nurturing relationships for the child. CASA volunteers focus on one child or sibling group at a time to help find, engage and strengthen a support network for the child and family.

