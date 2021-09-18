CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope to bishops: Listen to abuse victims for sake of church

click orlando
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME – Pope Francis urged European bishops on Saturday to listen to survivors of clergy sexual abuse and consider them partners in reform, warning that their failure to do so risks the very future of the Catholic Church. Francis issued a videomessage to Central and Eastern European bishops who are...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

German cleric defends pope's decision to keep archbishop

The head of the German Bishops’ Conference on Monday defended the pope’s decision to allow the archbishop of Hamburg to stay on at this post, despite being faulted for his handling of sexual abuse allegations. Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing said that he understands how people feel about the decision, but that Pope Francis arrived at it by adhering to strict new rules that he instituted after a summit on abuse in 2019 to prevent cover-ups.“There are a lot of people who are confused by this decision — they are voicing disappointment, they expected something else, among them not least...
RELIGION
WOKV

Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Saturday. The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church's 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
click orlando

Boy Scouts' bankruptcy creates rift with religious partners

NEW YORK – Amid the Boy Scouts of America’s complex bankruptcy case, there is worsening friction between the BSA and the major religious groups that help it run thousands of scout units. At issue: the churches’ fears that an eventual settlement — while protecting the BSA from future sex-abuse lawsuits — could leave many churches unprotected.
RELIGION
meaws.com

US church appoints first Transgender Bishop

History was made over the weekend as the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) appointed their first Transgender Bishop. Bishop Megan Rohrer, whose pronouns are he/they, has been elected to serve a six-year term as bishop after the church’s current bishop announced his retirement. Rohrer will lead one of the...
RELIGION
AFP

'People have lost hope': Lebanon's only suicide hotline inundated

The phones at Lebanon's only suicide hotline hardly ever stop ringing as people grow more and more desperate in the face of a financial downturn that has spurred a mental health crisis. In one call, a father says he is thinking of taking his own life because he is unable to feed his children, and in another, a man recently made homeless says he has lost all hope. There are dozens of such calls every day, and around 1,100 a month, in a nation that has seen an exodus of healthcare specialists and shortages of drugs to treat anxiety, depression and psychosis. The number of people phoning in has more than doubled since last year, and is expected to continue to grow in the coming months as hopes dim for a battered population pushed to the brink by a seemingly endless succession of woes.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bishops#The Catholic Church#Central#Eastern European#Vatican#Polish#Argentine
AFP

Prosecutor orders Peru guerilla leader's cremation within 24 hours

Peru's prosecution service on Thursday ordered the cremation within 24 hours of the body of guerrilla leader Abimael Guzman, who died in a high security prison on September 11 aged 86. He and Iparraguirre were captured together in September 1992 and married in 2010, despite being held in different prisons.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Body of Shining Path leader Abimael Guzmán cremated in Peru

The body of Abimael Guzmán, the leader of Peru's brutal Shining Path insurgency who died on Sept. 11, was cremated Friday.The cremation took place after Congress in the South American nation expedited a debate on a law to dispose of Guzmán's remains. His ashes will be scattered at an undisclosed date and place.Guzmán’s wife, Elena Iparraguirre, who was also sentenced to life imprisonment, had asked for the remains of her husband to be given to her, but authorities denied that request.Guzmán, 86, died in a military hospital after an illness. The former philosophy professor launched an insurgency against the state in 1980 and presided over numerous car bombings and assassinations in the years that followed. He was captured in 1992 and sentenced to life in prison for terrorism and other crimes.The conflict of the Shining Path rebel group and Peru’s security forces lasted for more than two decades. More than 70,000 people were killed.
AMERICAS
Times Daily

Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Saturday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Priest
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
Miami Herald

Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Saturday. The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church's 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada. “My call is ... to...
RELIGION
WSB Radio

Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Saturday. The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church's 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy