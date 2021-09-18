CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What matters at Bristol: Cautions, subsequent restarts will dictate race

By David Smith
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat matters tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway and how might cautions dictate the course of the event? Let’s dive into the analytics and trends shaping tonight’s playoff elimination race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Cautions famously shape races at Bristol. If Bristol’s advertising, with images of bumping and running, spinning...

nascar.nbcsports.com

NBC Sports

What drivers said after Bristol Cup race

A look at drivers’ reaction following Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway…. Kyle Larson (playoffs) – WINNER: “It was a good race from start to finish for us. Our car was really fast. Really loose for five laps, then it would get good, then loose again, then good again, then would be pretty good at the end of the run. The next-to-last run we had there, the long one, I was really good. Thought I was going to be good there again in the last run but I didn’t have the front turn that I needed. Just tried staying patient with everything, tried not to overheat my tires, abuse them, just give myself a shot. We were able to stay close enough to Kevin (Harvick). Chase (Elliott) was obviously upset with the contact, was just making things kind of tough on him. It kept me in the game. Able to make some moves on him there late. Yeah, fun race. Have always wanted to win here, so cool to finally do it.”
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Ware sidelined for Richmond, Bristol Cup races

Cody Ware will be sidelined for the next two NASCAR Cup Series races as a precautionary measure after falling ill during last weekend’s Darlington race. Ware will be miss Saturday night’s race at Richmond Raceway and next Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. He was treated for carbon monoxide poisoning in the infield care center at Darlington Raceway after getting out of the car before the race was complete, saying he didn’t feel well.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Bristol Cup race results

Kyle Larson picked up his first career win at Bristol Motor Speedway in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race. Larson, who had already advanced to the Round of 12 in the playoffs prior to Saturday, earned his sixth win this season. He only had six career Cup wins prior to 2021.
MOTORSPORTS
wjhl.com

Bristol’s 2022 spring race will take place on dirt and under the lights

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time, Bristol Motor Speedway will host two NASCAR Cup Series night races in 2022. Dirt will return to the speedway for the Food City Dirt Race on Easter night, Sunday, April 17. The spring race, which has historically been a day race, will take place at night instead.
BRISTOL, TN
nbcsportsedge.com

Bass Pro Shops Night Race DFS Gems at Bristol

For the first time in history Bristol Motor Speedway hosts only one race on its paved surface. As fun as it was, the dirt track is not a direct comparative to what drivers will face this week. Bristol is a rhythm track and the pace on clay is distinctly different than on asphalt.
MOTORSPORTS
Unpredictability of Bristol set to play a role in Saturday night race

Volatility is the key word for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the final leg of the NASCAR Cup Series’ Round of 16. A scant 30 points separate sixth-place Kevin Harvick from 14th-place Tyler Reddick, one of four drivers below the current cut line. Kurt Busch in 12th is tied with three-time race winner Alex Bowman in 13th, with Busch holding the tiebreaker based on the best finish in the Round of 16 (sixth at Darlington).
BRISTOL, GA
wcyb.com

It's Bristol, Baby!- Night Race Edition

Part One features a look back at 60 years of Bristol Motor Speedway and how they got all the dirt out after the Spring Race. Part Two looks at the incredible comeback season for Kyle Larson. This video file cannot be played.(Error Code: 102630) Part Three features a look back...
BRISTOL, TN
nbcsportsedge.com

Beaver’s Best Bets for the Night Race at Bristol

Bristol Motor Speedway is a fan favorite – and there is something extra special about the annual Night Race. Historically run in late August, this event moved to the playoffs last year for the first time as NASCAR realigned their schedule. Most experts believed the Night Race would be a disruptor. To a large degree they were right. Bristol is a wild card.
MOTORSPORTS

