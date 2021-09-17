CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Best Stocks to buy for Swing Trading for this week – Expert Stock Picks of the Week by StockXpo

stockxpo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings to all our Readers, Traders & Investors!! Stay updated of stock information by following us on social media platforms. The stock market was down this week. Let’s take a look at some of the top news of the week first. U.S. stocks fell Thursday, as investors weighed declining jobless claims against continuing concerns about the threat of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. In 4 p.m. trade, the S&P 500 was down 0.5 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 150 points, or 0.4 percent, with both indexes finishing lower for the fourth consecutive session. The Nasdaq Composite, which is heavily weighted toward technology, lost 0.3 percent… In addition, As American airlines cut back, Europe’s easyJet is gathering capital to expand. Its increasing ferocity may reveal more about competition than it does about the state of post-pandemic recovery . Other than this A fast surge in new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been linked to the Delta version of the novel coronavirus since the summer of 2013. But it’s slowing things down, and that bright future that many firms anticipated they’d have by now hasn’t arrived.

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks rose last week following two consecutive down weeks. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained over 0.5% and are higher by 14% and 19% on the year, respectively. Several fresh earnings reports are on tap over the next few trading days. Let's take...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

Copper demand is expected to rise over the coming years. Lockheed Martin stock is falling despite excellent fundamentals. Siemens offers a healthy and growing dividend. Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term. But some investors may be interested in rebalancing their portfolio toward value stocks or dividend-paying stocks with strong fundamentals.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Motley Fool

2 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now

Let me be clear: No one knows with any level of certainly when the next recession is going to happen. No one. But that doesn't stop strategists at big banks or talking heads on financial news outlets from trying to make predictions. And particularly as of late, concerns including higher inflation, the Fed's policies, and the ongoing pandemic are all complicating things more for investors.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

S&P 500 rises for a third straight day to end a wild week of trading

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near the flat line Friday, wrapping up a volatile week on Wall Street. A move by China to ban cryptocurrencies weighed on the technology sector and Nike shares fell as supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic hit the sneaker giant.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Rise After Evergrande Payment Deadline Passes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ticked up on Friday and were poised for weekly gains despite uncertainty over the fate of indebted property giant China Evergrande Group . Both the Dow and the S&P 500 rose 0.2% in afternoon trading. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was roughly...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Corporation#Retail Company#The Nasdaq Composite#American#Techfund#Faq#Skyrocket Strategy#Matx Nmm Stock#Matx Matson Inc#Navios Maritime Partners#Vrtv Veritiv Corp#Meoh Methanex Corp#Ser
stockxpo.com

3 Large-Cap Stocks With High Return on Equity

RIO, Financial), a London-based metals and mining company. Rio Tinto PLC has a ROE ratio of 49.24% (versus the industry median of -13.96%), ranking higher than 96% of 2,177 companies that are operating in the metals and mining industry. The share price was $67.05 at close on Thursday, having increased...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

4 Low Price-Earnings Stocks Paying Nice Dividends

The questions “does it have a low price-earnings ratio” and “is it paying a dividend” are the beginnings of identifying value stocks per Benjamin Graham. In his classic works, “Security Analysis” and “The Intelligent Investor,” the Columbia University business professor who taught. (Trades, Portfolio) long ago, insisted on a number...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Adidas
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

U.S. Stocks Jump; Dow Up More Than 600 Points

The U.S. stock market rose sharply Thursday, on pace for a second-straight day of gains for the major indexes as investors remained upbeat that trouble with property giant China Evergrande Group can be contained. The S&P 500 gained 1.6% in afternoon trading, a day after a Federal Reserve policy update...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why QuantumScape Stock Is Rallying This Week

A new "top ten" global automaker has signed on to evaluate QuantumScape's prototype batteries. The company expects to begin production from its pre-pilot production line facility in 2023. What happened. Shares of solid-state battery technology company QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) have been soaring this week, extending the volatility the stock has seen...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy