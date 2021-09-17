Best Stocks to buy for Swing Trading for this week – Expert Stock Picks of the Week by StockXpo

Greetings to all our Readers, Traders & Investors!! Stay updated of stock information by following us on social media platforms. The stock market was down this week. Let’s take a look at some of the top news of the week first. U.S. stocks fell Thursday, as investors weighed declining jobless claims against continuing concerns about the threat of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. In 4 p.m. trade, the S&P 500 was down 0.5 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 150 points, or 0.4 percent, with both indexes finishing lower for the fourth consecutive session. The Nasdaq Composite, which is heavily weighted toward technology, lost 0.3 percent… In addition, As American airlines cut back, Europe’s easyJet is gathering capital to expand. Its increasing ferocity may reveal more about competition than it does about the state of post-pandemic recovery . Other than this A fast surge in new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been linked to the Delta version of the novel coronavirus since the summer of 2013. But it’s slowing things down, and that bright future that many firms anticipated they’d have by now hasn’t arrived.