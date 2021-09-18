CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Cole Beasley Buying Tickets for the Unvaccinated; Stephen A. Smith vs. Tim Tebow

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 7 days ago
Play Like a Champion litigation seems against the slogan's true spirit ... Over 10,000 migrants sleeping under Texas bridge ... There is nothing like a good old-fashioned controversial call ... Ryan Day could be making more changes ... US military admits it killed 10 civilians and targeted wrong vehicle in Kabul airstrike ... US govt advisers vote no to Pfizer Covid boosters for ages 16 and up ... The insurrection continues in plain sight ... Bills' Cole Beasley, Reid Ferguson buying unvaccinated fans tickets to road games ... Juventus still holding out hope for the Super League ... Stephen A. Smith and Tim Tebow have a wager on the Alabama-Florida game ... Daniel Ricciardo gives an update on his epic party shirt collection ... Giving Vladimir Guerrero the AL MVP over Shohei Ohtani is bonkers ... Cry Macho not as tough as it wants to be ...

11 surprising facts about Jim Morrison. [Mental Floss]

Everson Griffen out Week 2 after crash involving deer. [CBS Sports]

At long last, Ballmer, Clippers break ground on new home. [Associated Press]

The Seattle Seahawks have been looking for answers on offense. Perhaps they've found them. [The Ringer]

The learning curve of Lil Nas X. [NPR]

Florida rapper SpotemGottem in critical condition after being shot 5 times. [AJC]

Passion Pit — Carried Away

New York Post

Stephen A. Smith: Why I forced Max Kellerman off ‘First Take’

Stephen A. Smith set the record straight about co-host Max Kellerman’s exit from ESPN’s “First Take” in a revealing interview on Hot 97. When asked, “What’s the truth?” about Kellerman’s departure after five years on the show together, Smith confirmed what The Post’s Andrew Marchand had initially reported — that he wanted Kellerman off the program.
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
The Spun

Kevin Durant Rumored To Have Nixed Blockbuster Nets Trade

By all accounts, Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia. According to Stephen A. Smith, he could have been in Brooklyn if not for Kevin Durant. On First Take earlier today, Smith shared that there was a possibility of the Brooklyn Nets trading Kyrie Irving in a package for Simmons, but Durant ultimately nixed the idea.
Outsider.com

Michael Irvin Completely Loses His Mind Over Michael Jordan-Tom Brady Debate With Stephen A. Smith

Alright, everyone. It’s time to settle the debate between Michael Jordan and Tom Brady once and for all. Michael Irvin and Stephen A. Smith tried to do just that on Monday. It feels like it’s almost clockwork at this point — every few weeks a debate sparks up about who the greatest athlete of all time is. And for most people, there are only two players to choose from — seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and six-time NBA Finals champion Michael Jordan.
NESN

Tim Tebow Shares Outlook On Cam Newton’s Future After Patriots Release

This Patriots Rookie Cornerback Impressed Teammates 'Immediately'. Tim Tebow certainly can relate to Cam Newton, having been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars just a couple of weeks before the New England Patriots cut ties with their veteran quarterback. Obviously, it’s not apples to apples. Newton started 15 games for New...
FanSided

Tim Tebow shines in studio debut, thinks Lawrence will have great career

After his release from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tim Tebow joined ESPN’s morning show First Take as a cohost. In his debut, the former NFL quarterback discussed several topics, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s chances of living up to his draft billing. Tebow was sharp in his studio debut. He touched on...
The Spun

Tim Tebow Announces Decision On Boxing Challenge

Tim Tebow has played two sports professionally. He doesn’t appear to be interested in pursuing a third. On Saturday, the former college football star/NFL quarterback/minor league baseball player/Jaguars tight end responded to Jake Paul’s boxing challenge. Earlier this month, the social media celebrity called out Tebow, eyeing him as his...
Tim Tebow
Daniel Ricciardo
Jim Morrison
Vladimir Guerrero
Shohei Ohtani
Stephen A Smith
The Big Lead

Tim Tebow and Stephen A. Smith Had a Friendly First Matchup on 'First Take'

Tim Tebow made his first regularly scheduled appearance on First Take today as Stephen A. Smith's foil. The results of this meeting were nowhere near what we saw on Monday with Michael Irvin, despite the fact that the ESPN YouTube account that uploaded this clip said things, "GOT HEATED." The...
247Sports

Tim Tebow's first impression of Alabama QB Bryce Young: 'He's special'

Bryce Young starred in his first college start against Miami in Week 1. The young Alabama quarterback is now firmly in the Heisman trophy race, albeit through one game this season. Former Heisman winner Tim Tebow thinks Young is special. With Young at quarterback, plus with the talent around him,...
FanSided

Alabama made Tim Tebow a loser again with his bogus prediction

Tim Tebow predicted that the Florida Gators would give the Alabama Crimson Tide “a whoopin'” on Saturday. He was wrong. Perhaps the most anticipated game of Saturday was between top SEC schools, as the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide traveled to Gainsville to take on the No. 11 Florida Gators. Ahead of the game, Tim Tebow, Florida football legend, appeared on SEC Nation to give his prediction. That prediction was that the Gators would give the Crimson Tide “a whoopin'” on Saturday.
247Sports

Tim Tebow: Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence will live up to hype

NFL fans are just one day away from the much-anticipated debut of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is also be the coaching debut of Urban Meyer, who will look to outcoach a Deshaun Watson-less Houston Texans team. During Friday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take,...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Anthony Richardson becomes first Florida QB since Tim Tebow to achieve impressive feat

Anthony Richardson can make opposing defenses pay with both his arm and his legs. And the Florida redshirt freshman quarterback showcased that in a big way on Saturday. In the Gators’ 42-20 win at South Florida, Richardson had 152 passing yards and 115 rushing yards. That made him the first Florida QB since Tim Tebow to eclipse the century mark both through the air and on the ground in the same game, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Tebow last achieved the feat on Nov. 21, 2009, when he had 215 passing yards and 102 rushing yards against Florida International.
Seattle Seahawks
247Sports

Florida Gators football: Tim Tebow returns to The Swamp

SEC Nation is in Gainesville for No. 11 Florida’s marquee Saturday matchup against No. 1 Alabama. That means that Gators legend Tim Tebow had a chance to reunite with The Swamp. Tebow posted a video Friday to his official Twitter account in which he walks around Steve Spurrier Field at...
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

