Kente Edwards knows what North Hunterdon must do to stay on the winning track in football. “We have to finish games,” said the junior running back and free safety. The Lions did finish well to earn their first win of the year in last week’s 28-3 thumping of Scotch Plains-Fanwood, and will try and keep the streak going when they visit unbeaten Woodbridge (4 overall, 2-0 division) in a Big Central Conference Division 4 game Friday night (7).

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO