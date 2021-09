Over the past few months, we've heard reports of vaccinated people becoming infected with COVID, despite having received their requisite doses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has long warned us that breakthrough cases are possible, as no vaccine is 100 percent effective. But through new research, the agency has found that there could be something else leading to more vaccinated people getting COVID: a decline in vaccine effectiveness over time.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO