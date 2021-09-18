CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope to bishops: Listen to abuse victims for sake of church

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Pope Francis urged European bishops on Saturday to listen to survivors of clergy sexual abuse and consider them partners in reform, warning that their failure to do so risks the very future of the Catholic Church. Francis issued a videomessage to Central and Eastern European bishops who...

TheDailyBeast

Former LDS Bishop in Utah Charged With Abusing Teen at Girls Church Camp

A former Latter-day Saint bishop in Utah has been charged after a 15-year-old told police that he assaulted her at a church camp for girls in Duchesne County. James Douglas Robinson, 63, was charged with forcible sexual abuse after the girl told authorities that he pinned her to a kitchen counter at Reid Ranch on June 16, and touched her body over her clothes. Police said that Robinson was released as bishop and moved to Idaho after the assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The Independent

German cleric defends pope's decision to keep archbishop

The head of the German Bishops’ Conference on Monday defended the pope’s decision to allow the archbishop of Hamburg to stay on at this post, despite being faulted for his handling of sexual abuse allegations. Limburg Bishop Georg Baetzing said that he understands how people feel about the decision, but that Pope Francis arrived at it by adhering to strict new rules that he instituted after a summit on abuse in 2019 to prevent cover-ups.“There are a lot of people who are confused by this decision — they are voicing disappointment, they expected something else, among them not least...
Kansas City Star

Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Saturday. The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church's 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada. “My call is ... to...
Tree Hugger

Pope Francis Urges Nations to 'Listen to the Cry of the Earth'

An unprecedented joint statement from Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians is urging world leaders attending the upcoming Glasgow climate summit to embrace a more sustainable future. "We call on everyone, whatever their belief or world view, to endeavour to listen to the...
meaws.com

US church appoints first Transgender Bishop

History was made over the weekend as the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) appointed their first Transgender Bishop. Bishop Megan Rohrer, whose pronouns are he/they, has been elected to serve a six-year term as bishop after the church’s current bishop announced his retirement. Rohrer will lead one of the...
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
CBS Chicago

Flight Of Afghan Children Refugees Lands In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A flight of Afghan children refugees landed in Chicago on Wednesday evening. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told us the children traveled without a parent or legal guardian on a flight from Qatar to Chicago. Following referral to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, some children will be united with vetted sponsors or family members and go home with them. Others will remain in the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement. All children receives measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines before departing for the U.S. They will receive varicella vaccines, and COVID-19 vaccines if eligible, now that they have arrived.
AFP

Facebook ordered to release anti-Rohingya posts for genocide case

A US judge has ordered Facebook to release posts the social network removed over their role in inciting government-backed violence against the Rohingya people in Myanmar. In his ruling on Wednesday, Washington DC district court Judge Zia Faruqui criticized the company for refusing to provide the records to countries pursuing a case against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice. Facebook had resisted releasing the content on the grounds of US privacy law. But the judge ruled that the deleted posts would not be covered under the protections for users' personal communications.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Prosecutor orders Peru guerilla leader's cremation within 24 hours

Peru's prosecution service on Thursday ordered the cremation within 24 hours of the body of guerrilla leader Abimael Guzman, who died in a high security prison on September 11 aged 86. He and Iparraguirre were captured together in September 1992 and married in 2010, despite being held in different prisons.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Body of Shining Path leader Abimael Guzmán cremated in Peru

The body of Abimael Guzmán, the leader of Peru's brutal Shining Path insurgency who died on Sept. 11, was cremated Friday.The cremation took place after Congress in the South American nation expedited a debate on a law to dispose of Guzmán's remains. His ashes will be scattered at an undisclosed date and place.Guzmán’s wife, Elena Iparraguirre, who was also sentenced to life imprisonment, had asked for the remains of her husband to be given to her, but authorities denied that request.Guzmán, 86, died in a military hospital after an illness. The former philosophy professor launched an insurgency against the state in 1980 and presided over numerous car bombings and assassinations in the years that followed. He was captured in 1992 and sentenced to life in prison for terrorism and other crimes.The conflict of the Shining Path rebel group and Peru’s security forces lasted for more than two decades. More than 70,000 people were killed.
AMERICAS
Sacramento Bee

Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Saturday. The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church's 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada. “My call is ... to...
RELIGION
Fresno Bee

Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Saturday. The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church's 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada. “My call is ... to...
RELIGION
staradvertiser.com

Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

SAN FRANCISCO >> The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral today. The Rev. Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church’s 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada. “My call is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

