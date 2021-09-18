CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Fairfield Fire Dept. hosts mobile vaccine vans this weekend

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DsYjB_0c0Acvod00

The Fairfield Fire Department is providing more opportunities for residents to get vaccinated this weekend.

Griffin Health’s mobile vaccine van will be at the Reef Road Fire Station Saturday.

It will be at the Jennings Road Station on Sunday.

All three vaccines will be available along with booster doses for those who qualify.

Appointments are not necessary.

Town officials say it’s important for the to provide as many opportunities for people to get the vaccine as they can.

Fairfield Director of Health Sands Clearly says they want to have the vaccine centers publicly available near busy roads where people are driving down.

“We want the people to see the clinic and get out there,” Clearly says. “Maybe that will be just enough to prompt to take, to get the vaccination this time.”

Both clinics run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
WAVY News 10

VB Health Dept. to host series of vaccine clinics at local schools; week of Sept. 27

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health are set to host a series of vaccine clinics at local Virginia Beach City Public Schools from September 27-30. The clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Children ages 12 and up are eligible to attend, however, they are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Fairfield Sun Times

Teton County Health Dept. To Offer Flu Vaccinations

Teton County Health Department will begin influenza vaccination clinics at the end of September. Our first clinic will be on the 5th of October; it will be a drive through clinic at the pavilion between the hours of 11:30 am to 2pm. We will also be out in the county on the 6th of October with the BCBS Care Van for influenza vaccinations in Fairfield.
TETON COUNTY, MT
Thegardenisland.com

Anahola Marketplace hosts vaccine van

ANAHOLA — Louie Ho‘omanawanui was anxious to get his COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday when he pulled up to the mobile-vaccine clinic at the Anahola Marketplace, manned by the collaborative efforts of the Wilcox Health and the Hawai‘i Health Systems Corporation Kaua‘i Region. “I was one of those who said I...
ANAHOLA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Vans#Dept#Vaccinations#Fairfield Fire Dept#Griffin Health
Record-Journal

Wallingford fire dept. honors new hires, promotions made during pandemic

WALLINGFORD — The fire department held a badge pinning ceremony Thursday to catch up on swearing in personnel hired or promoted during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Included at the ceremony were 16 EMTs — part of the department’s new transport unit that went into effect with a change in service delivery model July 1, 2020 — and seven other senior staff, including a battalion chief, EMS lieutenant, three other lieutenants and two firefighter/paramedics.
WALLINGFORD, CT
kniakrls.com

Pella Fire Department Hosting Breakfast Next Weekend

A traditional fundraiser is returning to the Pella Fire Department next weekend. Firefighter Justin Trenkamp says the 4th annual pancake breakfast returns on Saturday, October 2nd from 6 to 10 a.m. at their fire station on Main Street in Pella. Trenkamp says a free-will offering will be collected, with proceeds benefiting the Pella Police Department K-9 Fundraiser and an automated lift for Pella Community Ambulance. The morning includes a meal, raffle prizes, a dunk tank, tours of fire trucks and the station, and more for all ages.
PELLA, IA
CBS 46

Sandy Springs Fire Department hosting vaccination events

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Sandy Springs Fire Department will host a series of “Educate and Vaccinate” community events over the next three months to answer questions and share information on COVID-19 and fire safety, according to a press release . The Sandy Springs Police Department will join SSFD at the...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Journal & Topics

Niles Fire Dept. Open House To Include COVID Vaccination Clinic

The Niles Fire Department’s open house and pancake breakfast, scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25 at Fire Station No. 2 at Dempster Street and Cumberland Avenue, will include a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, village officials said this week. Niles firefighters are working with the Cook County Dept. of...
NILES, IL
sent-trib.com

COVID cancels fire dept. open house

LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Fire Department has canceled the annual open house, due to increasing county coronavirus numbers. “I’ve had some discussions with some people more knowledgeable than me, based on the current situation, in regards to COVID, and increasing number of cases we are seeing… maybe it’s going to peak in mid to late October, so based on that it’s probably going to continue to get worse at least until the time of the open house. I think it’s probably in our best interest to forego the event again this year,” Fire Chief Tom Brice said at a recent meeting.
PERRYSBURG, OH
dailyjournal.net

Greenwood Fire hosting popup testing, vaccine clinic

The Greenwood Fire Department and Indiana Department of Health are holding a popup COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic from noon to 8 p.m. today and Saturday. The popup clinic is located in the gravel parking lot across the street from the fire department’s headquarters, 155 E. Main Street, and no appointment is necessary.
GREENWOOD, IN
Killeen Daily Herald

Bell County to host vaccine clinic at Expo this weekend

BELTON — A free, drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic is scheduled this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, officials announced. Bell County Emergency Management has once again partnered with the Texas Military Department to provide vaccinations. The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
BELL COUNTY, TX
foxlexington.com

Congratulations to the Lexington Fire Dept.’s new junior fire chief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – Lexington Fire Department is celebrating its 150th year of service and it’s also adding a new member to the ranks, a new junior fire chief. Congratulations to Ashlynn Stephens! The fifth grader is from Coventry Oaks Elementary. Her essay and presentation stood out from the rest. Her theme on knowing the sounds of fire safety earned her the title of Junior Fire Chief for 2021.
LEXINGTON, KY
yourerie

Erie Fire Dept. hosting ‘Fishing with Firefighters’ this Saturday

The City of Erie Fire Department is launching its first-year pilot program “Fishing with Firefighters” for the local youth on Saturday. The Fire Department is making an effort to build relationships with the youth with the Police Athletic League helping with the effort. The event will take place at Waterworks...
ERIE, PA
wsiu.org

Jackson Co. Health Dept. to Require Vaccine Appointments

The Jackson County Health Department will require an appointment for vaccinations, including COVID-19 and TB skin tests starting on Monday. Services have been provided on a walk-in basis since June, but the move to appointments will allow the health department to ensure proper levels of staffing. To make an appointment,...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
wnbjtv.com

JMCR Health Dept. hosts weekly COVID Briefing

JACKSON, TN (WNBJ) - The state of Tennessee is now the state with the most COVID cases per capita in the country. This morning, medical professionals in the area gathered virtually for the regional health department’s weekly COVID briefing to inform the public on cases in Madison county. “Our ICUs...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBCMontana

Bigfork Fire Dept. seeks new volunteers

KALISPELL, MONT. — The Bigfork Fire Department is looking for more volunteers to apply. The fire department currently has four volunteers to assist with calls but says they need at least four to six more to put them in a comfortable spot. Officials say volunteers are vital for the safety...
BIGFORK, MT
WECT

Wilmington Fire Dept welcomes new crisis response dog

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The tradition of having dogs in firehouses dates back more than a century, but Wilmington Fire Department is chasing a new mission with their new crisis response dog, Rhys. The English Lab knows the basic sit, shake and stay commands, but also knows some tricks you...
WILMINGTON, NC
News 12

News 12

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy