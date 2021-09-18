CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOH report: 27 COVID deaths occurred at Bronx River Houses from March 2020 to June 2021

By News 12 Staff
New reports from the Department of Health indicate a high number of fatalities from the coronavirus at the Bronx River Houses.

Data shows 27 deaths were reported at the housing complex from March 2020 to June 2021, which was the highest in New York City’s public housing system.

Tenant leaders say more needs to be done by New York City to promote vaccine awareness.

Rep. Ritchie Torres says an investigation should be done.

“Given these numbers that we’ve seen at Bronx River Houses and elsewhere, it’s time for an investigation,” Torres says.

Residents tell News 12 that community groups are stepping in to offer more on-site vaccinations at New York City Housing Authority locations.

