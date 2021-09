This week on our final episode of The Collider Podcast, we're talking about the history of the podcast, how the podcast changed over the years, why it was difficult finding an audience, the competitive world of movie podcast and podcasting in general, how grateful we are to everyone who took the time to listen over the years, how we might do a new podcast at some point in the future, and more. Thank you again to every single one of our listeners. This was a fun show to do, but you made it worth it.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO