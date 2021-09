Before you push yourself to pay off your home loan ahead of schedule, consider the downside of going this route. When you get a mortgage, you agree to repay your loan over a certain period of time. That could be 15, 20, or 30 years -- or a different term that your mortgage lender agrees to. But you may, at some point, decide that you want to pay off your home loan early. Doing so could save you a lot of money on interest. Despite that benefit, here are a few reasons you may not want to pay off your home ahead of schedule.

REAL ESTATE ・ 48 MINUTES AGO