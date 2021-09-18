CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

France's Notre Dame cathedral secured at last. Next: rebuild

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6W5K_0c0AcbPL00
France Notre Dame FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, April 15, 2021, Notre Dame cathedral shrouded in scaffolding in Paris. After more than two-years of work to stabilize and protect it after the shocking fire that tore through its roof and knocked down its spire, France’s Notre Dame Cathedral is finally stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it, according to a government statement Saturday Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, FILE) (Francois Mori)

PARIS — (AP) — France’s Notre Dame Cathedral is finally stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it, more than two years after the shocking fire that tore through its roof, knocked down its spire and threatened to bring the rest of the medieval monument down, too.

The government agency overseeing the reconstruction announced in a statement Saturday that the works to secure the structure — which began the day after the April 15, 2019 fire — are at last complete.

Carpenters, scaffolding experts, professional climbers, organ mechanics and others took part in the effort, which included special temporary structures to secure the iconic towers, vaults and walls of the huge roofless structure, and a special “umbrella” to protect it from the weather.

Negotiations will now begin with companies bidding to take part in the mammoth reconstruction effort, the statement said. It will include some 100 different tenders for various projects. Work to restore the organ will begin in the fall, with other works expected to begin in the winter.

The agency is maintaining President Emmanuel Macron’s goal of allowing visitors back inside in 2024, the year Paris hosts the Olympics.

The announcement was made on a weekend that France and countries across Europe celebrate Heritage Days, when historical landmarks, government buildings and other sites are opened to the public.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

After Merkel, France Could Try to Edge Out Germany as Europe's ‘Superpower'

When German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves office after Germany's federal election on Sept. 26, all eyes will be on France. Experts believe France sees Merkel's departure as an opportunity to become even more influential in Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron has his own election to fight in spring 2022. When...
POLITICS
AFP

UK seeks smoother waters with France after subs row

Britain on Friday sought to turn a page with France after a cross-continental diplomatic crisis centred on alleged deceit over a submarine contract with Australia. French President Emmanuel Macron was left furious last week after Australia ditched a mega-deal to buy diesel submarines from France in favour of nuclear-powered US ones, under an agreement secured during secret talks facilitated by Britain. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached out to Macron for a telephone call Friday after Paris accused its UK, US and Australian allies of a "stab in the back" over the deal and dismissed London as a "junior partner" to Washington. Johnson and Macron "reaffirmed the importance of the UK-France relationship and agreed to continue working closely together around the world on our shared agenda, through NATO and bilaterally," Downing Street said in a statement.
POLITICS
New York Post

Notre Dame Cathedral stabilized, ready for repairs 2 years after fire

Restoration work on Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris is ready to begin. Two years after a devastating fire destroyed the centuries-old roof of the building and sent its spire crashing down, officials on Saturday said work to secure the remains of the structure is complete, Reuters reported. Carpenters, scaffolding experts, professional...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
crossroadstoday.com

Notre Dame cathedral in Paris to reopen in 2024

(CNN) — The Notre Dame cathedral is on track to reopen to the public in 2024 as the cathedral has now been entirely secured, two years after the disastrous fire that destroyed large parts of the 850-year-old building. In a statement Saturday, “Rebuild Notre Dame,” the public body responsible for...
RELIGION
raleighnews.net

Reconstruction begins after fire destroyed Paris' Notre Dame cathedral

PARIS, France: Work to shore up Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has been finished, allowing the long-awaited restoration to begin, two years after a fire destroyed the attic and sent its spire crashing through the vaults below. Shortly after the April 2019 fire, French president Emmanuel Macron, said the nearly...
RELIGION
AFP

Snubbed Australia to be 'patient' in fixing France ties

Australia's leader said he is being given the cold shoulder by French President Emmanuel Macron after the controversial scrapping of a submarine deal, but vowed to be "patient" in repairing frayed relations. Speaking in Washington late Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had tried to reach the French leader but the call had "not yet" happened. "But we'll be patient. We understand their disappointment," Morrison said. It is a week since Australia without warning tore up a long-standing Aus$90 billion (USD$66bn) deal to buy a dozen French submarines.
JOE BIDEN
The Independent

France pledges support for Lebanon's new prime minister

French President Emmanuel Macro met Friday with Lebanon’s new prime minister, wishing him success and promising France would continue to support to the crisis-struck country. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is on his first foreign trip, days after his government was confirmed by parliament. The confirmation ended a 13-month deadlock that came as Lebanon is struggling with an economic meltdown and rising poverty.“You have an immense and historic responsibility," Macron told Mikati during a joint press conference at the Elysee "We will do everything to help you succeed.”Throughout Lebanon's crisis, France had taken the lead among the international...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Notre Dame Cathedral#Ap
The Independent

Floods, books & kids: Highlights of German election campaign

Germans go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament and produce a new German leader after 16 years of having Angela Merkel at the helm. Merkel decided not to run for a fifth term and the election campaign has largely focused on the three candidates hoping to succeed her.Here is a look at the highs, the lows and the unexpected that happened during Germany's latest campaign:WHAT'S HOT, WHAT'S NOTClimate change rose to the top of Germany's political agenda over the summer, following the deadly floods that hit western Germany in July and which experts say will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Realist or radical? French Greens pick presidential candidate

A former Greenpeace campaigner who aims to unite the fractured French left will from Saturday do battle with a self-styled "eco-feminist" radical for the presidential nomination of France's Greens. Seven months before the polls, Yannick Jadot, a 54-year-old member of the European Parliament, faces 49-year-old economist Sandrine Rousseau in the second round of the primary of Europe Ecologie Les Verts (EELV). Regardless of who is on top when results are announced on Tuesday, neither is tipped to be among Emmanuel Macron's top challengers in the race for the presidency. The Green political movement in France so far lacks the national firepower of counterparts in Germany, where Greens have a chance of featuring in a coalition government after Sunday's polls.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
The Independent

Detained Catalan leader sought by Spain awaits fate in Italy

A former Catalan leader sought by Spain for a failed 2017 secession bid is expected to appear at an extradition hearing Friday after being detained in Sardinia an Italian island with strong Catalan cultural roots and its own independence movement.Italian police on Thursday night transferred Carles Puigdemont to a jail in Sassari, a Sardinian city near Alghero, where he had been detained upon arrival at the airport there. Alghero is hosting a traditional Catalan folklore festival that he was expected to attend. His Spanish lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, said Thursday night that his client was being detained in Italy...
EUROPE
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Merkel urges vote for 'stable' Germany as election looms

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans to elect her would-be successor Armin Laschet for the sake of German stability, in a strong pitch for her party as candidates made their final bid for support hours ahead of Sunday's vote. In a strong appeal to a predominantly older electorate, Merkel said: "To keep Germany stable, Armin Laschet must become chancellor, and the CDU and CSU must be the strongest force."
ELECTIONS
AFP

French anger to test UN unity

UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned for years about the impact of divisions at the Security Council. - Anger vs. interests - The three Western nations on the Security Council have clashed before, notably with France's strident objections to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, but during the Cold War and again in recent years they have largely been in lockstep.
WORLD
The Independent

Aukus defence pact has led to a ‘loss of trust’ in the US, says key adviser to Merkel

The Aukus defence pact has led to a “big loss of trust” in President Biden’s administration, a key adviser to German chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Christoph Heusgen, who served as German ambassador to the United States until June of this year, said that President Biden was treating allies in the same way as his predecessor Donald Trump did. He told The Financial Times that the agreement, which will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines using British and American technology, was an “insult to a Nato partner”, adding: “I don’t know whether that loss has been sufficiently outweighed by the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Anti-LGBT resolution revoked by regional assembly in Poland

A rural region in southern Poland revoked an anti-LGBT resolution Wednesday under the threat of losing European Union funding.The regional assembly of Swietokrzyskie voted in a special session to revoke the resolution, first passed in 2019, that stated “opposition to the attempts to introduce LGBT ideology to local government communities and the promotion of this ideology in public life.”The measure also declared “deep disapproval and strong opposition to the attempts by liberal political and social circles to promote an ideology based on LGBT affirmation, which are in clear contradiction to the cultural heritage and centuries-old Christian traditions not only...
SOCIETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
81K+
Followers
67K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy